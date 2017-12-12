This fall the fifth AMS campus, Academy of Math and Science Desert Sky, will open at McDowell & 59th Ave.

Phoenix, AZ, USA — For 16 years, the dedicated team at the Academies of Math and Science has accomplished much from being recognized as the 2016 Arizona Charter School of the Year, to receiving the National Blue Ribbon award, to being the #1 and #2 rated K-8 schools in the area by 5-star GreatSchools parent reviews. This fall the fifth AMS campus, Academy of Math and Science Desert Sky, will open at McDowell & 59th Ave.

AMS Desert Sky will hold a New Student Registration event in partnership with the radio station 103.5 LA TRICOLOR on Saturday, December 16th, 2017 at 5757 W McDowell Rd. The event will run from 10 am to 2 pm, starting with speeches from the founding principal and teachers and followed by lunch, music, and kid-friendly activities. Parents will have the opportunity for one-on-one enrollment consultations with the administrative team while children play on an inflatable obstacle course.

With an anticipated attendance of several hundred families, the event will be an excellent opportunity to meet members of the community and talk with AMS staff members and parents. TRICOLOR will hold a raffle, and AMS swag will be given to all attendees, as well as polos for all students registered on-site.

For more information and to register for the December 16th event, please visit http://www.amscharters.org/desertsky or call 623-242-2597.