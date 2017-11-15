Rotterdam, The Netherlands – Supplying one of those, “Why didn’t I think of that?” moments, a new innovative answer to comfort takes center stage on Indiegogo. The Nola-Air™ inflatable lounger provides seating anywhere, at any time, and conveniently fits in a backpack. Think personal comfort on a boat, at a festival, beach, campsite, garden, park, or any outdoor activity.

The Nola-Air uses the breeze to take shape. Made of durable, high-quality nylon the waterproof lounger can hold up to 440 pounds. A model of Dutch design, with a comfortable backrest, it has been noted as the quintessential outdoor equipment choice for the stylish consumer.

A representative of Nola-Air™ said of the Indiegogo launch, “We couldn’t be happier to bring this simple solution to market via crowdfunding. Our supporters are thrilled to see that we’ve brought minimalism to camping gear.”

The product is priced at € 59,00 or just over USD 79 and is shipped within 24-hours worldwide. Nola-Air comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

For more information visit www.nola-air.com

About Nola-Air™:

Nola-Air is a lightweight outdoor inflatable lounger available now on Indiegogo.

Information:

Measurements when folded: 35 x 20 x13 cm

Measurements when inflated: 167 x 84 x 78 cm

Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/NolaAir/

https://www.instagram.com/nola.air/

https://nl.pinterest.com/nolaair/

Contact:

E. v. Manen, Founder

Company: Nola-Air™

Phone : 0031-704065305

Email: info@nola-air.com

Indigogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/nola-air-fast-inflatable-lounger-anytime-anywhere/x/17419313#/

Website: www.nola-air.com