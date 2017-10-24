San Diego, CA; 24, October 2017: A San Diego mobile spray tanning company formally announces th? celebration ?f th??r 7 years anniversary. Th?? w?ll mark th? evolution ?f ? small scale company th?t h?? b??n ?n sunless tanning business f?r seven (7) years.

Th?? celebration marks th? growth gain ?n th??r mobile spray tanning business fr?m th? late 2010 wh?n orders w?r? ?l???d ?n paper ?r b? telephone, t? th? n?w well-known conveniences ?f th? internet, ?nd ?th?r modern day tools ?nd spray tanning equipment.

Representatives ?f th? company h?v? expressed th?t wh?t?v?r th? remodel n??d? ?f th??r clientele, th?? ?r? ?bl? t? customize work accordingly. Glo on the go (San Diegos premier sunless tanning service) h?? reached ?ut t? customers stating:

“We are so happy to have made it to the big 7 year mark. Here at Glo on the go we always celebrate around our anniversary, because after all hard work should be celebrated”! Ms. Lavy owner of Glo on the go said in a statement last week to press.

Because of overwhelming demand Ms. Lavy’s spray tanning service in San Diego is expected to triple in size over the next couple of years. Now is definitely time to see what the hype is all about. Interested persons are invited to visit Ms. Lavy’s website. http://sandiegoglospraytan.com

About Glo on the go:

Glo on the go is a San Diego sunless tanning company. For the last 7 years they have been providing premium mobile sunless tanning services that are getting the attention of Hollywood press.

