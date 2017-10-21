Bernadette Eichner recently hit the Amazon.com best-seller lists with the new book, “Think Big.”

Sydney, Australia – October, 2017 – Bernadette Eichner, featured on the cover of the book with her photo alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, recently joined a select group of Australia’s leading experts, to co-author the book titled, “Think Big: How to Thrive in Life and Business in a Rapidly Changing World!”. The book was released on September 15, 2017 by Celebrity Publishing. The book shot to Best Seller status on Amazon.com within a matter of days.

Think Big showcases Bernadette Eichner and a group of experts who share their secret strategies to conquer the competition and bring ongoing abundance into your business and your life.

Bernadette contributed a chapter titled “Creating the Success You Want, Think Big, Be Bold, Say Yes!”

Whatever setback you’ve experienced, whatever challenges you’re facing, whatever darkness you’re navigating, you can overcome and live the life you want. A life that’s true. A life

that’s yours.

Celebrity Publishing says this book is for those who are “ready for a massive success breakthrough, in this book from Success Experts you will discover how to improve your health, happiness and vitality, set goals and achieve them, build a support team with advice from World Champions, improve your self-esteem, personal safety and confidence, embrace change and challenges with a positive attitude, maximize your full potential, overcome obstacles for greater success and prosperity all while creating greater profits and increasing your personal wealth.

Read one chapter each day of this inspirational book and change your mindset to change your results. Stop thinking and playing small! Think Big! Dream Big! Life the Life of Your Dreams!”

Bernadette Eichner shares her stories of resilience, the power of optimism and how we can reframe our thinking to have the life we want are entertaining, motivating and steeped in compassion for others. Bernadette believes that happiness is a choice, albeit one that people find hard to see in what has become a highly competitive world, fuelled by rampant consumerism and social media.

Bernadette Eichner is one of those “can do” people who thrive on challenges and has always been attracted to what people said was too risky. Starting her first business in rural South Australia when she was just 18 years old, she went on to break records and set new standards of performance in the fundraising, hospitality, real estate and recruitment industries in Australia, building high performing teams and being involved in cutting edge business partnering initiatives. Most recently, at a time when many people look to retirement, she sold her house and invested in a technology start-up that is changing the face of the recruitment industry.

“Think Big” features the author’s secret strategies that have shaped her life and her attitude to business.

After such a successful release, Bernadette Eichner will now be recognised by The National Best Selling Authors Academy.

