The Wood Adhesives And Binders Market Research Report provides forecast and estimates for each application in terms of Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth during the study period Upto 2021.

Wood adhesives and binders are basically used to firmly bind wooden planks and surfaces used for commercial and residential applications. These materials are widely used in several end-user applications which include furniture, cabinets, doors, floorings and other applications. Wood adhesives and binders are cost effective, resistant to microorganisms, durable and temperature resistant.

Download Free Sample Copy Of this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-3625

Global wood adhesives and binders market is analyzed on the basis of its products and applications. Applications bifurcate global wood adhesives market into furniture & subcomponents, windows & doors, cabinets, flooring & plywood and others (including do-it-yourself consumer products and crafts). Further, global wood adhesives and binders market is segmented based on products into phenol-formaldehyde (PF), isocyanates (MDI, TDI, HDI), soy based, urea-formaldehyde (UF), melamine-urea-formaldehyde (MUF) and others (including polyurethane, epoxy, silicone, polyvinyl acetate (PVAC) and ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA).

High demand from construction industry coupled with new trends in home furnishings and their increased demand together fuel the growth of this market. Rise in demand for modern furniture and wooden floorings further augment the growth of this market. Durability and cost effectiveness of wood adhesives and binders are imperative features empowering the growth of this market. Environmental concerns associated with wood adhesives and binders are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Major player assessed in the report are :

– Huntsman Corporation

– The Dow Chemical Company

– Adhesive Research Inc.

– Avery Dennison Corporation

– Ashland, Inc.

– 3M Company

– HB Fuller

– Henkel AG

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

View More About this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/3625-wood-adhesives-and-binders-market-report

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. Wood Adhesives and Binders Market By Product :

– Urea-Formaldehyde (UF)

– Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde (MUF)

– Phenol-Formaldehyde (PF)

– Isocyanates (MDI, TDI, HDI)

– Soy Based

– Others

2. Wood Adhesives and Binders Market By Application :

– Cabinets

– Flooring & Plywood

– Furniture & Subcomponents

– Windows & Doors

– Others

Buy Now this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-3625

Other Related Reports :

Global Wood And Laminate Flooring Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Wood and laminate are aesthetic floorings designed to enhance the overall appearance of the floor. Wood floorings are basically made from timber obtained from forest. Bamboo, a type of grass used to make wood floorings. Laminate flooring is made by artificial lamination of tile or wood.

View More : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/291-wood-laminate-flooring-market-report