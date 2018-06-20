Printed Electronics Devices Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2027

Global Printed Electronics Devices Market: Introduction

The world is evolving at a rapid pace. Everyone, today believes in using smart and flexible devices in their daily lives. Printed electronic devices, offering an opportunity to generate complex devices in a flexible manner with low costs, is a great example to that, in the field of electronics. As a result, the demand for these devices is largely growing in numerous industries such as aerospace, healthcare, media and many more, which is expected to exponentially boost the adoption of printed electronic devices thereby leading to healthy CAGR in near future. Printed electronics is a method of creating electronic devices by printing on various substrates. Currently, inkjet printers are used extensively to print electronic circuits quickly and inexpensively.

Global Printed Electronics Devices Market: Market Dynamics

Increase in demand for printed RFID devices in addition to rise in penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) are the primary factors leading to rise in demand for printed electronic devices. Also the printed electronic devices offer high efficiencies, low production costs and low power consumption. Also, printed circuitry offers benefits of being flexible and secure while at the same time is cost effective. Mass production of elements require high costs and are associated with various technical constraints, while printed electronics has the potential of eliminating them. Also, printed electronic devices are easy to manufacture and provide ease of integration which facilitate the production of multiple electronic devices thereby reducing the amount of energy consumed by these devices. As a result, printed electronic technology is widely used nowadays, to generate hundreds of electronic devices, from sensors and antennas to printed batteries and displays, and almost all the basic building blocks of electronic devices.

However, being a niche technology, printed electronic devices are still under extensive testing. Also, lack of awareness can thwart the growth of printed electronic devices market.

Global Printed Electronics Devices Market: Segmentation

Global Printed Electronics Devices market is segmented on the basis of technology and region.

On the basis of technology, the global printed electronic devices market can be segmented into inkjet printing, gravure printing, screen printing, flexographic printing and others.

Global Printed Electronics Devices Market: Competition Landscape

The key vendors in the global printed electronic devices market are BASF SE, E Ink Holdings, Inc, DuPont, Enfucell Oy, GSI Technologies, Blue Spark Technologies, IMPRINT ENERGY and BrightVolt.

Key Development

In April 2016, DuPont launched an electronic ink for printed electronic devices using inkjet technology which offers strong adhesion and high conductivity thereby enhancing the quality and speed for printing devices such as antenna, solar panels, touch panels and OLED panels.