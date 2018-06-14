Rahi Systems Receives Samsung Smart Signage Award for Transportation

InfoComm 2018, Las Vegas, June 13, 2018 – Rahi Systems has been honored with a Samsung Smart Signage Award for Transportation at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas, an annual event for the professional audiovisual and information communication industries.

The Transportation Installation of the Year honors a project that helped solve a business challenge by successfully leveraging innovative digital signage hardware, complex systems and collaboration among partners to bring a powerful, all-encompassing transportation solution to life. Rahi Systems collaborated alongside Samsung to deploy products globally to the customer’s many different locations, from corporate sites to retail shops. Through this project, Rahi Systems provided continuous support, ranging from the delivery of products to helping troubleshoot technical issues. The customer has a known drive to make the impossible, possible – it was an incredible opportunity for all at Rahi Systems to support them on the path to achieving greatness.

“The Samsung Smart Signage Awards program celebrates the significant contributions our dealers make to the visual display industry,” said Greg Taylor, Vice President, Sales, Samsung Electronics America. “Winners were selected by identifying partners that have the highest growth rate, as well as select integrators who have creatively been deploying Samsung Smart Signage solutions into several key industries. We’re excited to recognize these deserving companies.”

“Our main goal at Rahi Systems is to help companies reach their goals. If we are able to do that, then we have achieved the ultimate success” said Tarun Raisoni, CEO of Rahi Systems. “Our team dedicated time and effort to ensure that this yielded a successful outcome for our customer, and to win this award has been a great achievement for us as a company.”

Samsung offers a diverse range of smart signage solutions, from seamless video walls and fine pixel-pitch LED to outdoor and interactive displays, designed for transportation, retail, hospitality and corporate environments, among others. For more information about Samsung smart signage solutions, please visit www.samsung.com/us/business/products/displays/.

