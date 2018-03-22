The way to Calculate Traveling Distance Between Cities

When organizing a road trip, drivers can calculate the travel distance from 1 city to an additional together with the use of technologies including the web, maps or possibly a GPS device. On-line map websites including Google Maps automatically calculate the travel time and distance, just after you enter the originating city and destination. The GPS device offers turn-by-turn directions and the travel distance and time. Although electronic devices are handy, studying ways to manually calculate the traveling distance between cities will help you any time you never have other selections. Get extra details about distance between cities

STEP 1

Establish how quite a few miles per hour you strategy to drive when traveling from 1 city to the other.

STEP 2

Figure out just how much time it’s going to take you to drive from a single city to a different and convert it to minutes. For example, if it requires you three 1/2 hours to go from point A to point B, multiply 3 by 60 minutes and add 30 minutes to get a total of 210 minutes.

STEP 3

Divide your miles per hour speed by 60, which can be the amount of minutes in an hour. If the travel miles per hour is 65, divide 65 by 60 to arrive at a total of 1.08.

STEP 4

Multiply the time it requires to drive from a single city for the other by the ending result in Step 3. For instance, if it takes you 210 minutes to arrive at your location, you multiply 210 by 1.08. The result of 226.8 is definitely the variety of miles or traveling distance in miles between the cities.