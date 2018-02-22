Qlik Luminaries 2018: akquinet”s Konrad Mattheis and Alexander Nagler Honored as BI Innovators and Qlik Experts

Konrad Mattheis and Alexander Nagler, both Business Intelligence specialists at akquinet, have been recognized by Qlik as Luminaries in their class of 2018.

Qlik, a leading global data analytics vendor, bestows the title of Luminary annually to a small number of individuals from leading customers and partners with leading edge product knowledge and new, innovative ways to use, implement, and represent Qlik solutions.

“We are very proud to have two of our colleagues recognized as part of this elite group of Qlik customers, partners and enthusiasts” says Michael Walther, Managing Director at akquinet. “In addition, we are extremely excited to have secured this award for the third year running and to continue providing our customers with innovative add-ons and custom Qlik solutions”, Walther added.

akquinet is well known for technologically advanced extensions for the Qlik Sense platform including Sense Excel, a tool for creating Qlik-based analytics utilizing a standard Excel front-end as well as Sense Excel Reporting, an automated enterprise report delivery offering. In addition, the Qlik Elite Solution Provider has created the Qlik Sense application barrier-free – a module which provides web-based data analysis and delivery solutions to employees with visual impairments.

Those interested will be able to personally meet the Luminaries at the upcoming “Don”t Stay at the Surface, Follow us into the Deep” training event which takes place this March 16th-18th at Lingfield Park Resort near Gatwick Airport. Further information about this event can be found at http://www.sensedeepdive.com/