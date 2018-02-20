Data Entry India: The Leading Offshore Data Entry Service Provider

Data Entry India is a leading offshore company that provides data entry services to the clients worldwide. The company delivers both online and offline data entry services to meet the basic requirements of the clients. They specialise in combining business domain knowledge with advanced technology and high-quality methodologies to deliver productive results at an affordable price to maximize the productivity and efficiency of your organization.

The services offered by them are listed below:-

Data Entry Service

Data Processing Service

Data conversion Service

Data Cleansing Service

Data Mining Service

1. Data Entry Service

Data Entry India is one of the popular offshore companies in India that offers domain- oriented data entry service. This type of service includes processing clerical data by outsourced data entry operators. Their data entry service includes various high-quality services like:-

Online data entry

Offline data entry

PDF data entry

Cart data entry

Image data entry

Excel data entry

MS Access data entry

XML Data entry

2. Data Processing Services

Data Entry India also provides data processing services that have become a trend with many large and small corporate organisations. This type of service basically focuses on the keen market strategies to achieve greater market benefits like cost restricting, pricing developments and reducing overheads. Data Entry India generally delivers all types of data processing services like:-

Image processing services

Word processing services

Claim processing services

Forms processing services

Survey data processing services

3. Data conversion service

Data Entry India is one of the leading outsourcing data entry companies thatprovide data conversion services to help the clients across the globe by converting a large amount of data into easily accessible information. Their data conversion services include:-

Data conversion from paper

Data conversion from books

Data conversion from image files in any format

Data conversion from offline systems to online applications

Data conversion of the Business transaction and many others.

4. Data Cleansing service

Data cleansing is a process of detecting or rectifying the inaccurate and corrupt data. It is performed interactively to replace, modify or delete the irrelevant part of data. Data Entry India provides Data Cleansing service that includes services like:-

Data Scrubbing

Data Alignment

Data standardization

Data de-Duplication Services

Mailing List Cleanup services

E-mail validation service.

For more information please visit the company website: –https://www.dataentryindia.co.uk

About the company

Contact:

204 Atlantis Enclave,Opp Maruti Row House

Nr. Subhash Chowk, Memnagar

Ahmedabad – 380052

Gujarat, India

Tel: 3478093392