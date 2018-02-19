Tissot T-Sport PRS 516 Chronograph Quartz T100.417.11.051.01 Men’s Watch: Made for Racing

Secrets behind the code:

The reason behind setting the product code for the Tissot T-Sport PRS 516 Chronograph Quartz T100.417.11.051.01 T100417.1105101 Men’s Watch is as follows:

• T: Tissot.

• 100: The code for PRS 516 series.

• 417: Code for quartz with chronograph functionality,

• 11: Denotes steel strap and its finish.

• 051: Says its dial color is black with a pattern.

• 01: The first design of the series.

Inspirations and outcomes:

It’s a long connection between the brand and the motorsports of the ‘60s that ideated the Tissot PRS 516 series. Reflecting its classic motor-inspired origin, the Tissot PRS 516 are equipped and integrated with various innovations from the Swiss watch-making industry. The Tissot T-Sport PRS 516 Chronograph Quartz T100.417.11.051.01 T100417.1105101 Men’s Watch brings together a varied, nostalgic, racetrack design elements (sub-dials designed like the meters on a dashboard) and a distinctive case back that reminds of the sports-car steering wheel.

The looks and its doings:

The Tissot T-Sport PRS 516 Chronograph Quartz T100.417.11.051.01 T100417.1105101 Men’s Watch accommodates three circular chronograph counters on the carbon fiber dial. The 30 minute counter at is at 10; the 1/10th second shows at 2 and the regular seconds are counted at the indicator at 6. The central, large, seconds-hand measures chronograph seconds in both ADD and SPLIT modes; it also denotes average vehicle/projectile speed on the tachymeter bezel. All these are the features the precise and accurate G10.211 Quartz movement offers other than regular timekeeping and date functions in the Tissot T-Sport PRS 516 Chronograph Quartz T100.417.11.051.01 T100417.1105101 Men’s Watch. Temperature doesn’t affect the performance of the Tissot T-Sport PRS 516 Chronograph Quartz T100.417.11.051.01 T100417.1105101 Men’s Watch by any means.

Final words:

The Tissot T-Sport PRS 516 Chronograph Quartz T100.417.11.051.01 T100417.1105101 Men’s Watch is a trendy timepiece with higher functionalities and is a great assistant if speed is what you associate with. Elegant yet aggressive, the classy and masculine Tissot T-Sport PRS 516 Chronograph Quartz T100.417.11.051.01 T100417.1105101 Men’s Watch is a great choice for the first time Swiss watch buyers who want to wear their pieces every day and for every purpose unless strictly formal. Its stainless steel built; powered with quartz movement bringing high precision, the Tissot Watches For Men are a great accessory to accompany you in any trip outdoors or to the town.

Bottom line: The Tissot T-Sport PRS 516 Men’s Watch is a 2016 model. It is a racing chronograph through and through; with details screaming the claims aloud and winning them then and there! Just the carbon fiber tachymeter bezel and the dial are enough to make it pretty obvious.