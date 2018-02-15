According to a new report Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market is expected to attain a market size of $29.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 30.6% during the forecast period.
Industries such as healthcare, retail, and others have been widely adopting the data protection solutions to ensure safety and security of digital assets. Organizations around the globe have been widely shifting to the cloud based services in order to control operational expenses and at the same time offer seamless access to the employees.
The Storage as a Service (STaaS) market dominated the Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market by Service Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Backup as a Service (BaaS) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33% during (2016 – 2022).
The Private market dominated the Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market by Deployment Model in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Hybrid market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33.4% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.7% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS)have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, CA, Inc., VMware, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Commvault and Quantum Corporation.
Full report : https://kbvresearch.com/global-data-protection-as-a-service-dpaas-market/
Segmentation
Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market By Service Type
Storage as a Service (STaaS)
Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)
Backup as a Service (BaaS)
Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market By Deployment Mode
Private
Public
Hybrid
Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Sized
Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market By Geography
North America Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS)Market
US. Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Canada Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Mexico Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Rest of North America Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Europe Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Germany Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
UK. Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS )Market
France Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Russia Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Spain Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Italy Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Rest of EuropeData Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Asia-Pacific Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
China Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Japan Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
India Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
South Korea Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Singapore Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Malaysia Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
LAMEA Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Brazil Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Argentina Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
UAE Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Saudi Arabia Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
South Africa Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Nigeria Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Rest of LAMEA Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
HP Enterprise Company
Oracle Corporation
CA, Inc.
VMware, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc.
Commvault
Quantum Corporation
