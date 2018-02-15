According to a new report Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market is expected to attain a market size of $29.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 30.6% during the forecast period.

Industries such as healthcare, retail, and others have been widely adopting the data protection solutions to ensure safety and security of digital assets. Organizations around the globe have been widely shifting to the cloud based services in order to control operational expenses and at the same time offer seamless access to the employees.

The Storage as a Service (STaaS) market dominated the Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market by Service Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Backup as a Service (BaaS) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33% during (2016 – 2022).

The Private market dominated the Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market by Deployment Model in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Hybrid market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33.4% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.7% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS)have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, CA, Inc., VMware, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Commvault and Quantum Corporation.

Full report : https://kbvresearch.com/global-data-protection-as-a-service-dpaas-market/

Segmentation

Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market By Service Type

Storage as a Service (STaaS)

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Backup as a Service (BaaS)

Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market By Deployment Mode

Private

Public

Hybrid

Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Sized

