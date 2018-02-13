DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report“World Body Armor Market Research Report 2022 (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

Global Body Armor Market: Product Segment Analysis

• Bulletproof vest

• Explosion-proof clothing

• Helmets

Global Body Armor Market: Regional Segment Analysis

• USA

• Europe

• Japan

• China

• India

• South East Asia

The Players mentioned in our report

• Mehler Vario Systems

• Dupont

• AR500 Armor

• Elbeco

• Armor Express

• DSM

• PHA CORP

• PPSS

• Jihua Group Company Limited.

• Safariland Group

• Ningbo Dacheng Advanced Material Co.,Ltd.

• Hunan Zhongtai Special Equipment Co., Ltd

• Jiangxi Great Wall Protection Equipment Industry Co., Ltd.

• Norotos Inc

• Jiangsu Wuwei Police Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• Shanghia Lianbo Security Equipment Co., Ltd.

• China North Industries Group

• Beijing Zhongtianfeng Safety Technology Co., Ltd.

• Zhejiang Huaan Security Equipment Co., Ltd.

• Jiang Su Jinan Police Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• Chongqing Dunzhiwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

• Jiangsu Kelin Police Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• Jiangsu Xin an police equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• Jiangxi Jin Kaidun protective equipment manufacture Co., Ltd

Major Points in Table of Contents

Chapter 1 About the Body Armor rIndustry

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

Chapter 3 World Body Armor Market share

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

Chapter 9 World Body Armor Market Forecast through 2022

Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview

