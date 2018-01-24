Market Scenario:

Frozen food involves basic food chemistry under which food is conserved by a freezing process and kept in a freezer before cooking. Frozen food can be of various types such as ready meals, meat & poultry, vegetables & fruits, soup, sea food and others. Frozen meat offers better stock control, overcome the problem of seasonality and offers longer shelf life which allows advanced purchase and longer term storage. Compared to the fresh food, frozen meat contain maximum vitamins and minerals as freezing preserves the products for extended periods without any preservatives and discourages the microbial growth that causes food spoilage. Frozen meat are of various types such as beef, pork, chicken & poultry, mutton, lamb and others.

The significant factor driving the growth of the frozen meat market is the increasing demand of ready to eat food both in developed and developing economies as well as development of freezing technology. The convenience trend and changing lifestyle leading to evolving dietary patterns and spending habits of consumers which led to the surge in sale of convenience food. Also, increasing number of working female population in developing economies is also one of the major factor to fuel the sales of frozen meat. Rising number of nuclear families in developed countries coupled with the mounting migration of people from rural areas to metropolitan cities is anticipated to drive the demand of frozen meat in the upcoming decade. The frozen meat market offers a lucrative opportunity in the retail industry. Retail industry is observing a substantial growth over the last decade which in turn positively impacting the overall demand of frozen meat.

Regional Analysis:

The global frozen meat market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Among these, Europe is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Robust economic growth, rising urbanization, explosion of in the middle class population are the significant factors of the growth of frozen meat in Europe region. Among the Europe, Germany is projected to account maximum market proportion of 26.17% by the end of the forecast period of 2023. However, Asia Pacific is projected to register the maximum growth of 4.87% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segments:

Frozen meat market has been segmented on the basis of product type such as frozen processed meat, frozen whole cut. Frozen processed meat is estimated to account maximum market proportion of 53.7% by the end of 2017. It is projected to retain its dominance during the forecast period of 2017-2023. On the basis of end user, frozen meat market is segmented into retail customers and food service. On basis of distribution channel, frozen meat market is segmented into store based, non-store based. Store based segment estimated to register CAGR of 4.46% during the review period.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the Global Frozen Meat Market primarily are Marfrig Group. (Brazil), Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), BRF S.A. (Brazil), Associated British Foods Plc. (U.K.), Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (U.S.), Tyson Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.).

Target Audience:

Frozen meat manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

End users

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

