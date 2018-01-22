Market Highlights

Lighting systems ensure the safety and efficiency of an aircraft’s operations and are, therefore, a key element of an aircraft. These lighting systems have advanced to aid the effective and efficient operation of aircraft. They also help in reducing fuel and power consumption. These lighting systems are classified into two: Exterior and interior. Exterior aircraft lighting systems help make the aircraft visible to other aircraft and improve the pilot’s visibility during critical phases of flight. These lights consist of navigation, beacon, strobe, taxi and landing lighting systems and equipment. Interior aircraft lighting systems illuminate the cabin, cargo, and cockpit area. These are ceiling and sidewalls, reading and mood lights that help passengers and crew members with better visibility inside the aircraft and enrich their experience.

Moreover, by 2035, the total number of aircraft is expected to be over 45,000 worldwide. This includes the delivery of over 15,500 new aircraft as replacements for the older aircraft. The increasing demand in the global demand for aircraft is also expected to contribute to the growth of the aircraft lighting market.

In addition, there is a huge demand for technological upgrades in the aircraft retrofit market. Boeing and Airbus have invested in the replacement of their existing aircraft lighting systems with new LED technologies. Boeing 757, 767 and 737NG, Airbus A320 and 330 are undergoing replacement of their interior and exterior lighting systems.

With innovation, the need for new and improved lighting systems and equipment is met. These improved technologies have increased the life span of aircraft lighting systems up to 50,000 to 60,000 hours. They also help reduce fuel burn and improve handling qualities, thereby, reducing carbon footprint and power consumption.

Major Key Players

Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg.

Zodiac Aerospace

United Technologies Corporation

B/E Aerospace, Inc

Luminator Aerospace

Cobham PLC

Honeywell International Inc

STG Aerospace Limited

Astronics

Diehl Aerosystems

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

January, 2015:- STG Aerospace signed a contract with Thomson Airways to retrofit nine of its Boeing 737NG fleet and fourteen of its 757 fleet with a LED mood lighting system.

Commercial Aircraft Lighting Market – Competitive Analysis

Designing and manufacturing new technologies and innovation in the field of aircraft lighting systems along with a global reach and vast clientele has led to competition in the market. The growth in air traffic and investment in new aircraft and the upgrading of old aircraft has led to competition among key vendors. Vendors have made an impact on the global market with their understanding of unique products and in respect of their customer requirements.

The Commercial Aircraft Lighting Market is competitive and it has led industries to compete on the basis of cost, technology, product efficiency and life cycle. Evolving technologies are likely to provide growth and increase competition in the market. Also, increased aircraft modernization and upgrading will further intensify competition.

In recent years, LED lighting systems have made progress in terms of light output, color properties, efficacy per electric watt, and potential for long life. These improvements paired with significant reductions in fuel burn and power consumption, improve visibility, energy savings and durability. Therefore, aircraft operators and manufacturers are increasingly upgrading their new and existing fleets to LED-based solutions.

New Boeing 787 and Airbus 380 aircraft are two types of aircraft that have LED lighting systems installed in them. Therefore, the trend of transforming and upgrading from old and existing incandescent or fluorescent lighting systems to LED lightings has provided better reliability and fewer maintenance programs.

Regional Analysis

Economic growth and growing demand for air travel will affect the demand for new airplanes in APAC. The region is expected to triple its fleet to more than 15,000 in the next 20 years. Single aisle fleets will lead the market, in terms of the number of aircraft. China and India are key countries in the region that will drive the aircraft market. Increasing demand for aircraft and the emergence of the region as a growing market is expected to drive the aircraft lighting market significantly.

Concurrently, the market in the Americas is likely to experience slow growth during the forecast period. Growth in the economy and increasing air traffic will have an impact on the market in North America. The market in North America has the slowest growth in fleet numbers, which is expected to be 1.6% per year, whereas the fleet size in Latin America is expected to increase by 4.8%. The Americas is likely to have over 10,000 new aircraft fleets in the next 20 years, which will contribute to the growth of the aircraft lighting market.