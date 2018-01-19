Dubai, United Arabian Emirates – 12th of January – Above digital is a ground breaking community of marketers and entrepreneurs who aspire to master the digital skills required to launch and grow businesses effectively in the digital world. With Namita Ramani at helm the community is a remarkable example of collaboration among the entrepreneurial community in Dubai. Known before simply as a digital agency in Dubai, Above Digital has grown to be the number one resource of everything digital media marketing in United Arabian Emirates and Dubai especially. The site has a vast array of services like a mastermind group membership available for 150 dirhams or a great selection of digital media marketing courses, as well as a huge archive of blog posts on social media marketing.

Namita is a specialist in social media marketing and is currently leading the Above digital company. With a large numbers of clients behind their backs the company has proven that they are the number one lead generation experts in town. With a great expertise and knowledge in the area the company is managing a huge Facebook group which comprises a significant number of the local Dubai entrepreneurs or small business owners. They are offered free blog articles and have the luxury to build connections with one another through the group and through the mastermind team which has a lot of perks we have still not mentioned.

First of all, the mastermind members receive premium content every week via the company’s mastermind newsletter. They get exclusive agency tips which actually work and which the company uses for its clients. Moreover, the company organizes monthly mastermind calls with long and extensive Q&A sessions which allow the community to debate on best practices and processes in the social media marketing sphere. People also use this call to ask for solutions to their marketing campaign problems and usually receive great answers on the spot. All this comes with unlimited 24 out of 7 support for the members.

In conclusion this is a one of a kind opportunity to join and benefit from such a group in Dubai and it should definitely not be missed by anyone who want to get into marketing or entrepreneurship.

About company:

Above Digital is Namita Ramani’s brainchild. It is a blog, a resource for inspiration and a lively community of motivated marketers, entrepreneurs, social media managers who are looking to optimize their return on investment by applying method of cost-effective digital marketing. The site offers a lot of resources to learn from and encompasses the core knowledge everyone who is looking to build a digital business in today’s world should know. Although mainly focused on the local Emirati community of solopreneurs, the blog is in English and anyone who is speaking the language is welcome to join the community. The site is also a place to learn from Namita thanks to the online courses available and also it is the home of a mastermind group which is available to everyone for the modest contribution of 150 dirhams.

Name : Mudassir Malik

Company : Abovedigital.com

Address : 1801, 48 Burj Gate, Downtown Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE. POBox: 103721

Email : mudassirn@gmail.com

Phone : +971 4 321 2824

Website: https://abovedigital.com/academy/