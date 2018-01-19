A new Transparency Market Research report states that the global aptamers market stood at US$0.93 bn in 2012 and is predicted to reach US$4.3 bn by 2019. It is predicted to expand at an extraordinary CAGR of 73.1% from 2013 to 2019. The title of the report is “Aptamers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019.”

As stated in the report, the market for aptamers is fuelled by the rising interest of a number of research scientists in aptamer technology due to their numerous benefits over other antibodies. In addition, the growing participation and support from various private organizations in order to bring in advancements within the aptamers field will further fuel the global aptamers market. Furthermore, modifications within the aptamer chemistry resulting in increased acceptance emerged as key growth opportunities in the market. On the other hand, factors such as certain unfavorable characteristics of aptamers and the absence of knowledge amongst individuals may inhibit the growth of the market in the coming years.

In terms of type, the report segments the market into nucleic acid aptamers and peptide aptamers. Amongst these, the segment of nucleic acid aptamers is predicted to be the largest segment of the market for aptamers in the forecast horizon. The growth of this segment is owing to the rising utilization of nucleic acid aptamers within diagnostic applications and the increasing activities of research and development. Furthermore, this segment is poised to develop at the highest CAGR between 2013 and 2019. In addition, the growing usage of nucleic acid aptamers within the diagnostic field and analytical chemistry will also stimulate the market for nucleic acid aptamers. Clinical trials taking place for the development of novel therapeutic nucleic acid aptamers will also boost the growth of this segment in forthcoming years.

On the basis of application, the report segments the market into diagnostics, research and development applications, therapeutic development, and others. Amongst these, in 2012, the application segment of diagnostics led the market owing to the proliferation of numerous diagnostic kits by key players for in vitro diagnostic purposes. On the other hand, the application segment of therapeutics is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR from 2013 to 2019 owing to the rising activities of research and development in the aptamers market in order to develop novel therapeutic agents.

In terms of geography, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Amongst these, in 2012, North America constituted the largest share of 45% in the market. This is owing to the presence of a huge number of chief players and the rising activities of research and development within this region. Europe trailed North America and held the second largest share in the market the same year. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the most rapidly growing aptamers market in the forecast horizon.

As mentioned in the report, the prominent players operating in the global aptamers market are Aptagen, Inc., Aptamer group, Aptamer Sciences, Inc., Somalogic, Inc., and NOXXAN Pharma AG.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1335