Pune, India – Pune recently became one of the best centers for painting services. Thanks to FreshHomez, one of the leading residential and commercial painting services that chose this city to establish. The company is known for complete renovation and beautification of both workplaces as well as residential properties. FreshHomez is a company that brings multiple services under one roof.

Refurbish the entire look of office or home

Offices and homes in the city of Pune that are looking for complete change of appearance can now rely upon FreshHomez, the company comprises trained and experienced professionals who can undertake difficult home and office painting tasks with equal easy. The company has handled many painting projects successfully and is a name to acclaim in the world of home and residential painting services in Pune

Experts for all sectors

Not just painting services, but the company comprises a team of experts who can help in choosing colors for the walls and preparing the walls for painting. The professionals are well equipped with the latest equipment as well as technologies to provide the clients with satisfactory results. FreshHomez tries diligently to excel in its every performance and that is probably the reason the company has gained such a name for itself not just in the city of Pune, but outside too. The company also offers waterproofing, wallpaper, polishing, and well as designer false ceiling services to its clients.

There are predesigned packages for the clients who are not willing to spend hours choosing the colors for the walls and opting for other home renovation services. Each of the packages has been designed keeping the needs of the modern clients in focus. The company has professionals who are experienced to work with multiple brands of paints. It does not compel any client to work with any specific brand. This is probably one another reason for its mass appeal and popularity.

About FreshHomez

FreshHomez is a home and office painting service provider that comprises of experienced and committed team of professionals to bring out the beauty of every home and office. The team members hail from IIM-Bangalore and BITS-Pilani. The members have experienced in the painting industry. The company has the vision to bring happiness to every home.

Contact:

Address: Radha Building, 55 Gulmohar Road, Juhu JVPD, Mumbai – 400049

Phone: (+91) 8080500200

Email: hello@freshhomez.com

Website: https://freshhomez.com/