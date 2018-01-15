Carbon Bikes are increasing in popularity, especially amongst the recreational cycling community. Analysts forecast global Bicycle Carbon Frames Market to grow at a CAGR of 27.10% during the period 2017-2021[1].

Carbon Bike manufacturers such as Canyon, Cannondale, BMC and Cube advise against clamping the frame when transporting due to the risk of crush damage.[2] Craig Broadbent established Auxtail in May 2016 to develop a No frame touch cycle carrier solution to eliminate this problem.

[1] Global Bicycle Carbon Frames Market 2017-2021 Published By: Technavio

[2] https://auxtail.com/about/carbon-clamping/

“Our innovative carrier grips the front wheel allowing the bikes to be secured without any contact to the bike frame, so there is no chance of carbon crush. Any bike with a tyre width less than 3” and wheel diameters up to 29” can be accommodated. It also takes only seconds to load or unload the bikes. We have strived to provide a simple solution to carrying bikes on cars. It is engineered for simplicity.”

“Although, Bike carriers are not governed by any international regulations, we have followed the German standards for testing our rack at Millbrook proving ground.”

Technical Specification

This bike rack can carry 2 bikes, including electric types up to 25Kg each. There is 250mm spacing between each bike rail. The carrier weighs 13kg. When folded down the carrier is less than 19cm high and, at 108cm wide, the carrier will fit in the trunk of most cars. A full set of LED lights, with fog and reverse, are provided: these are IP67 rated and sealed for life.

Retail

Auxtail’s rack is currently available online at www.Auxtail.com. A full system, including a 2 cycle carrier and a vehicle receiver fitting ,is priced at £350 including VAT. The carrier is built with expansion in mind, and an extension piece to fit a third cycle is to be made available.

Construction

The Rails and arms are constructed from aerospace grade aluminium. The steel is powder coated and galvanised, and the plastic parts are UV stabilised to avoid fading and degrading of performance. Nearly all the manufacturing and assembly has been completed in the UK to assure quality.

About Auxtail

Owner Craig Broadbent was a design engineer at Nissan of 20 years having worked on Micra, Juke and Qashqai, in the areas of platform and accessories design. Auxtail is supported by Nat West’s Entrepreneurial Spark programme. This is a programme to accelerate small businesses providing guidance and support for hundreds of start-ups in the UK: now with 13 hubs across England and Scotland. Auxtail offers solutions for Original Equipment Manufacturers and Hire companies to provide rear cycle carrier solutions without a tow bar.

Contact:

Craig Broadbent

Phone: 01908 530304

Address: Milton Keynes, UK

Email: marketing@auxtail.com

Website: www.auxtail.com