About Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment
Fruit and vegetable processing equipment are used by manufacturers for processing fruits and vegetables using techniques such as washing, dewatering, filling, seasoning, and packaging. Processing of fruits and vegetables using this equipment helps in the removal of toxins and increases their shelf life.
Technavios analysts forecast the global fruit and vegetable processing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.77% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fruit and vegetable processing equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of fruit and vegetable processing equipment.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
APAC
Europe
North America
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Bhler
FENCO Food Machinery
JBT Corporation
Meyer Industries
Turatti Group
Other prominent vendors
Petruzalek
KRONEN
TMCI PADOVAN
NAVATTA GROUP Food Processing
Unitec Industries
Bertuzzi Food Processing
Terlet
Bajaj ProcessPack
GEA Group
Market driver
Rising disposable incomes in emerging economies
Market challenge
Increased concerns over hygiene and safety equipment
Market trend
Growing prospects for organic fruits and vegetables in Europe
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
