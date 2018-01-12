“The Report Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment

Fruit and vegetable processing equipment are used by manufacturers for processing fruits and vegetables using techniques such as washing, dewatering, filling, seasoning, and packaging. Processing of fruits and vegetables using this equipment helps in the removal of toxins and increases their shelf life.

Technavios analysts forecast the global fruit and vegetable processing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.77% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fruit and vegetable processing equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of fruit and vegetable processing equipment.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bhler

FENCO Food Machinery

JBT Corporation

Meyer Industries

Turatti Group

Other prominent vendors

Petruzalek

KRONEN

TMCI PADOVAN

NAVATTA GROUP Food Processing

Unitec Industries

Bertuzzi Food Processing

Terlet

Bajaj ProcessPack

GEA Group

Market driver

Rising disposable incomes in emerging economies

Market challenge

Increased concerns over hygiene and safety equipment

Market trend

Growing prospects for organic fruits and vegetables in Europe

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01:Executive summary

PART 02:Scope of the report

PART 03:Research Methodology

PART 04:Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05:Market landscape

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06:Geographical segmentation

Market overview

Fruit and vegetable processing equipment market in APAC

Fruit and vegetable processing equipment market in North America

Fruit and vegetable processing equipment market in Europe

PART 07:Market drivers

Rising disposable incomes in emerging economies

Demand for frozen fruits and vegetables

Increase in export and import of fruits and vegetables

Growth in cultivation and import of exotic fruits

PART 08:Market challenges

Increased concerns over hygiene and safety equipment

Undeveloped processing market in India

Health concerns over frozen fruits and vegetables

PART 09:Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 10:Market trends

Growing prospects for organic fruits and vegetables in Europe

Increased government support

