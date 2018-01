According to a new report Global Graphics Processing Unit Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Graphics Processing Unit is expected to attain a market size of $149.7billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period.The GPU market would witness unprecedented growth on a global level, due to constantly evolving graphic games, demand for augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Integrated market dominated the Global Graphic Processing Unit Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Hybrid market is expected to witness a CAGR of 36.1% during (2016 – 2022).

The Smartphone market dominated the Global Graphic Processing Unit Market by Device in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 33% during the forecast period. The Computer market is expected to witness a CAGR of 31.6% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Television market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 33% during (2016 – 2022).

The Asia-Pacific market dominated the Global Graphic Processing Unit Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 31.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.6% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Graphics Processing Unit have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited, ARM Holdings plc. and Broadcom Corporation.

Full report : https://kbvresearch.com/global-graphics-processing-unit-market/

Research Scope

Global Graphics Processing Unit Market By Type

Integrated

Dedicated

Hybrid

Global Graphics Processing Unit Market By Device

Smartphone

Computer

Gaming Console

Television

Tablets

Others

Global Graphics Processing Unit Market By Vertical

Electronics

Telecom & IT

Defense& Intelligence

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Graphics Processing Unit Market By Geography

North America Graphics Processing Unit Market

US. Graphics Processing Unit Market

Canada Graphics Processing Unit Market

Mexico Graphics Processing Unit Market

Rest of North America Graphics Processing Unit Market

Europe Graphics Processing Unit Market

Germany Graphics Processing Unit Market

UK. Graphics Processing Unit Market

France Graphics Processing Unit Market

Russia Graphics Processing Unit Market

Spain Graphics Processing Unit Market

Italy Graphics Processing Unit Market

Rest of EuropeGraphics Processing Unit Market

Asia-Pacific Graphics Processing Unit Market

China Graphics Processing Unit Market

Japan Graphics Processing Unit Market

TaiwanGraphics Processing Unit Market

India Graphics Processing Unit Market

South Korea Graphics Processing Unit Market

Singapore Graphics Processing Unit Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Graphics Processing Unit Market

LAMEA Graphics Processing Unit Market

Brazil Graphics Processing Unit Market

Argentina Graphics Processing Unit Market

UAE Graphics Processing Unit Market

Saudi Arabia Graphics Processing Unit Market

South Africa Graphics Processing Unit Market

Nigeria Graphics Processing Unit Market

Rest of LAMEA Graphics Processing Unit Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited.

ARM Holdings plc.

Broadcom Corporation

