According to a new report Global Endoscopy Devices Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Endoscopy Devices is expected to attain a market size of $40.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.Rising prevalence of diseases such as digestive and gastric diseases, steady flow of investments by Government, and other health care organizations worldwide, cost effective procedures, advancements in endoscopy technology, fast growing patient pool, and appropriate FDA approvals are the factors responsible for the growth of the endoscopy devices market.

The Endoscopes market dominated the Global Endoscopy Devices Market by Product in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Mechanical endoscopy equipment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2016 – 2022). The Visualization & documentation systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during (2016 – 2022).

The Bronchoscopy market dominated the Global Endoscopy Devices Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 3.9 % during the forecast period. The Urology endoscopy market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.6% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Endoscopy Devices Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Endoscopy Devices have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Hoya Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew Plc and Conmed Corporation.

Full report : https://kbvresearch.com/global-endoscopy-devices-market/

Research Scope

Global Endoscopy Devices Market By Product Type

Endoscopes

Endoscopic devices

By Flexibility Type

Flexible endoscopes

Rigid endoscopes

By Device Type

Cystoscopes

Neuroendoscopes

Urology endoscopes

Arthroscopes

Laparoscopes

OB/GN endoscopes

Otoscopes

Laryngoscopes

Nasopharyngoscopes

Rhinoscopes

Gastroscopes

Colonoscopes

Bronchoscopes

Duodenoscopes

Sigmoidoscopes

Other endoscopes

Capsule endoscopy

Robot-assisted endoscopy

Visualization & documentation systems

Light sources

Camera heads

Wireless display & monitors

Endoscopy cameras

Carts

Digital documentation systems

Video processors & video convertors

Transmitters and receivers

Others

Mechanical endoscopy equipment

Endoscopic implants

Trocars

Graspers

Snares

Biopsy forceps

Accessories

Biopsy valves

Overtubes

Mouth pieces

Surgical dissectors

Needle holders and needle forceps

Cleaning brushes

Light cables

Other

Other Endoscopy Equipment

Endoscopy ultrasound (EUS)

Insufflators

Endoscopy fluid management systems

Other

Global Endoscopy Devices Market By Application

Bronchoscopy

Arthroscopy

Laparoscopy

Urology endoscopy

Neuroendoscopy

Gastrointestinal endoscopy

Obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy

ENT endoscopy

Others

Global Endoscopy Devices Market By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Endoscopy Devices Market By Geography

North America Endoscopy Devices Market

U.S. Endoscopy Devices Market

Canada Endoscopy Devices Market

Mexico Endoscopy Devices Market

Rest of North America Endoscopy Devices Market

Europe Endoscopy Devices Market

Germany Endoscopy Devices Market

U.K. Endoscopy Devices Market

France Endoscopy Devices Market

Russia Endoscopy Devices Market

Spain Endoscopy Devices Market

Italy Endoscopy Devices Market

Rest of EuropeEndoscopy Devices Market

Asia-Pacific Endoscopy Devices Market

China Endoscopy Devices Market

Japan Endoscopy Devices Market

India Endoscopy Devices Market

South Korea Endoscopy Devices Market

Singapore Endoscopy Devices Market

Malaysia Endoscopy Devices Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Endoscopy Devices Market

LAMEA Endoscopy Devices Market

Brazil Endoscopy Devices Market

Argentina Endoscopy Devices Market

UAE Endoscopy Devices Market

Saudi Arabia Endoscopy Devices Market

South Africa Endoscopy Devices Market

Nigeria Endoscopy Devices Market

Rest of LAMEA Endoscopy Devices Market

Companies Profiled

Hoya Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Smith and Nephew Plc.

Conmed Corporation

