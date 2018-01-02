According to a new report Global Endoscopy Devices Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Endoscopy Devices is expected to attain a market size of $40.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.Rising prevalence of diseases such as digestive and gastric diseases, steady flow of investments by Government, and other health care organizations worldwide, cost effective procedures, advancements in endoscopy technology, fast growing patient pool, and appropriate FDA approvals are the factors responsible for the growth of the endoscopy devices market.
The Endoscopes market dominated the Global Endoscopy Devices Market by Product in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Mechanical endoscopy equipment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2016 – 2022). The Visualization & documentation systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during (2016 – 2022).
The Bronchoscopy market dominated the Global Endoscopy Devices Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 3.9 % during the forecast period. The Urology endoscopy market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.6% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Endoscopy Devices Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Endoscopy Devices have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Hoya Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew Plc and Conmed Corporation.
Full report : https://kbvresearch.com/global-endoscopy-devices-market/
Research Scope
Global Endoscopy Devices Market By Product Type
Endoscopes
Endoscopic devices
By Flexibility Type
Flexible endoscopes
Rigid endoscopes
By Device Type
Cystoscopes
Neuroendoscopes
Urology endoscopes
Arthroscopes
Laparoscopes
OB/GN endoscopes
Otoscopes
Laryngoscopes
Nasopharyngoscopes
Rhinoscopes
Gastroscopes
Colonoscopes
Bronchoscopes
Duodenoscopes
Sigmoidoscopes
Other endoscopes
Capsule endoscopy
Robot-assisted endoscopy
Visualization & documentation systems
Light sources
Camera heads
Wireless display & monitors
Endoscopy cameras
Carts
Digital documentation systems
Video processors & video convertors
Transmitters and receivers
Others
Mechanical endoscopy equipment
Endoscopic implants
Trocars
Graspers
Snares
Biopsy forceps
Accessories
Biopsy valves
Overtubes
Mouth pieces
Surgical dissectors
Needle holders and needle forceps
Cleaning brushes
Light cables
Other
Other Endoscopy Equipment
Endoscopy ultrasound (EUS)
Insufflators
Endoscopy fluid management systems
Other
Global Endoscopy Devices Market By Application
Bronchoscopy
Arthroscopy
Laparoscopy
Urology endoscopy
Neuroendoscopy
Gastrointestinal endoscopy
Obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy
ENT endoscopy
Others
Global Endoscopy Devices Market By End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Endoscopy Devices Market By Geography
North America Endoscopy Devices Market
U.S. Endoscopy Devices Market
Canada Endoscopy Devices Market
Mexico Endoscopy Devices Market
Rest of North America Endoscopy Devices Market
Europe Endoscopy Devices Market
Germany Endoscopy Devices Market
U.K. Endoscopy Devices Market
France Endoscopy Devices Market
Russia Endoscopy Devices Market
Spain Endoscopy Devices Market
Italy Endoscopy Devices Market
Rest of EuropeEndoscopy Devices Market
Asia-Pacific Endoscopy Devices Market
China Endoscopy Devices Market
Japan Endoscopy Devices Market
India Endoscopy Devices Market
South Korea Endoscopy Devices Market
Singapore Endoscopy Devices Market
Malaysia Endoscopy Devices Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Endoscopy Devices Market
LAMEA Endoscopy Devices Market
Brazil Endoscopy Devices Market
Argentina Endoscopy Devices Market
UAE Endoscopy Devices Market
Saudi Arabia Endoscopy Devices Market
South Africa Endoscopy Devices Market
Nigeria Endoscopy Devices Market
Rest of LAMEA Endoscopy Devices Market
Companies Profiled
Hoya Corporation
Boston Scientific Corporation
Olympus Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Stryker Corporation
Medtronic Plc.
Smith and Nephew Plc.
Conmed Corporation
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Endoscopy Devices Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report
Subscription based model available
Free of cost quarterly updates
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Endoscopy Devices Market (2016-2022)
Europe Endoscopy Devices Market (2016-2022)
Asia Pacific Endoscopy Devices Market (2016-2022)
LAMEA Endoscopy Devices Market (2016-2022)
Recent Comments