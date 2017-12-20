This report studies Global Sand Control Equipment Market 2017, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Dialog Group Berhad

Halliburton

Interwell

Mitchell Industries

Nabors Industries

National Oilwell Varco

Oil States International

Packers Plus Energy Services

Schlumberger Limited

Superior Energy Services

Tendeka

Variperm Canada Limited

Weatherford International

Welltec International

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Gravel Pack

Fracturing Pack

Sand Control Screen

Other

By Application, the market can be split into

Churchyard Sand Control Equipment

Marine Sand Control Equipment

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of Contents

Global Sand Control Equipment Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Sand Control Equipment

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Sand Control Equipment

1.1.1 Definition of Sand Control Equipment

1.1.2 Specifications of Sand Control Equipment

1.2 Classification of Sand Control Equipment

1.2.1 Gravel Pack

1.2.2 Fracturing Pack

1.2.3 Sand Control Screen

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Applications of Sand Control Equipment

1.3.1 Churchyard Sand Control Equipment

1.3.2 Marine Sand Control Equipment

1.3.3 Application 3

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Sand Control Equipment

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Sand Control Equipment

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sand Control Equipment

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Sand Control Equipment

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Sand Control Equipment

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Sand Control Equipment Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Sand Control Equipment Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Sand Control Equipment Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Sand Control Equipment Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Sand Control Equipment Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Sand Control Equipment Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Sand Control Equipment Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Sand Control Equipment Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Sand Control Equipment Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Sand Control Equipment Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Sand Control Equipment Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

5 Sand Control Equipment Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Sand Control Equipment Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Sand Control Equipment Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Sand Control Equipment Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Sand Control Equipment Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2016 Sand Control Equipment Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Sand Control Equipment Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Sand Control Equipment Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Sand Control Equipment Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Sand Control Equipment Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2016 Sand Control Equipment Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Sand Control Equipment Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Sand Control Equipment Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Sand Control Equipment Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Sand Control Equipment Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2016 Sand Control Equipment Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Sand Control Equipment Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Sand Control Equipment Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Sand Control Equipment Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Sand Control Equipment Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 Sand Control Equipment Market Share Analysis

5.5 Japan Sand Control Equipment Market Analysis

5.5.1 Japan Sand Control Equipment Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E Sand Control Equipment Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E Sand Control Equipment Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2016 Sand Control Equipment Market Share Analysis

5.6 India Sand Control Equipment Market Analysis

5.6.1 India Sand Control Equipment Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2012-2017E Sand Control Equipment Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2012-2017E Sand Control Equipment Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2016 Sand Control Equipment Market Share Analysis

6 Global 2012-2017E Sand Control Equipment Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global 2012-2017E Sand Control Equipment Sales by Type

6.2 Different Types of Sand Control Equipment Product Interview Price Analysis

6.3 Different Types of Sand Control Equipment Product Driving Factors Analysis

6.3.1 Gravel Pack of Sand Control Equipment Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.2 Fracturing Pack of Sand Control Equipment Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.3 Sand Control Screen of Sand Control Equipment Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.4 Other of Sand Control Equipment Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7 Global 2012-2017E Sand Control Equipment Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global 2012-2017E Sand Control Equipment Consumption by Application

7.2 Different Application of Sand Control Equipment Product Interview Price Analysis

7.3 Different Application of Sand Control Equipment Product Driving Factors Analysis

7.3.1 Churchyard Sand Control Equipment of Sand Control Equipment Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.2 Marine Sand Control Equipment of Sand Control Equipment Growth Driving Factor Analysis

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Sand Control Equipment

8.1 Dialog Group Berhad

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 Dialog Group Berhad 2016 Sand Control Equipment Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 Dialog Group Berhad 2016 Sand Control Equipment Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 Halliburton

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 Halliburton 2016 Sand Control Equipment Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 Halliburton 2016 Sand Control Equipment Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 Interwell

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 Interwell 2016 Sand Control Equipment Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 Interwell 2016 Sand Control Equipment Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Mitchell Industries

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Mitchell Industries 2016 Sand Control Equipment Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Mitchell Industries 2016 Sand Control Equipment Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Nabors Industries

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 Nabors Industries 2016 Sand Control Equipment Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 Nabors Industries 2016 Sand Control Equipment Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 National Oilwell Varco

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 National Oilwell Varco 2016 Sand Control Equipment Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 National Oilwell Varco 2016 Sand Control Equipment Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 Oil States International

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

8.7.3 Oil States International 2016 Sand Control Equipment Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 Oil States International 2016 Sand Control Equipment Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 Packers Plus Energy Services

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.2.1 Product A

8.8.2.2 Product B

8.8.3 Packers Plus Energy Services 2016 Sand Control Equipment Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.8.4 Packers Plus Energy Services 2016 Sand Control Equipment Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.9 Schlumberger Limited

8.9.1 Company Profile

8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.9.2.1 Product A

8.9.2.2 Product B

8.9.3 Schlumberger Limited 2016 Sand Control Equipment Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.9.4 Schlumberger Limited 2016 Sand Control Equipment Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.10 Superior Energy Services

8.10.1 Company Profile

8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.10.2.1 Product A

8.10.2.2 Product B

8.10.3 Superior Energy Services 2016 Sand Control Equipment Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.10.4 Superior Energy Services 2016 Sand Control Equipment Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.11 Tendeka

8.12 Variperm Canada Limited

8.13 Weatherford International

8.14 Welltec International

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Sand Control Equipment Market

9.1 Global Sand Control Equipment Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global 2017-2022 Sand Control Equipment Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast

9.1.2 Global 2017-2022 Sand Control Equipment Sales Price Forecast

9.2 Sand Control Equipment Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America 2017-2022 Sand Control Equipment Consumption Forecast

9.2.2 China 2017-2022 Sand Control Equipment Consumption Forecast

9.2.3 Europe 2017-2022 Sand Control Equipment Consumption Forecast

9.2.4 Southeast Asia 2017-2022 Sand Control Equipment Consumption Forecast

9.2.5 Japan 2017-2022 Sand Control Equipment Consumption Forecast

9.2.6 India 2017-2022 Sand Control Equipment Consumption Forecast

9.3 Sand Control Equipment Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Sand Control Equipment Market Trend (Application)

10 Sand Control Equipment Marketing Type Analysis

10.1 Sand Control Equipment Regional Marketing Type Analysis

10.2 Sand Control Equipment International Trade Type Analysis

10.3 Traders or Distributors with Contact Information of Sand Control Equipment by Region

10.4 Sand Control Equipment Supply Chain Analysis

11 Consumers Analysis of Sand Control Equipment

11.1 Consumer 1 Analysis

11.2 Consumer 2 Analysis

11.3 Consumer 3 Analysis

11.4 Consumer 4 Analysis

12 Conclusion of the Global Sand Control Equipment Market Professional Survey Report 2017

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

