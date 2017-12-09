The Adani Group recently discarded Congress’ allegations of charging “unimaginably high electricity tariffs” in Gujarat. The opposition party stated that BJP, the ruling party, has been purchasing electricity at Rs 24.67 per unit, making the company profiteer.

In reality, there is much more to what meets the eye in Gujarat’s power sector. It could be that the conglomerate is being dragged into the controversy, without verifying the facts. The Adani Group has issued an official statement to spell out the ruckus around electricity rates.

The spokesperson of Adani said, “The allegations made by the opposition party, regarding the higher costs of Adani Power’s electricity supply to Gujarat government, are factually incorrect and misguiding.”

“Adani Power Ltd BSE 0.14 per cent sells electricity to Gujarat under long-term power purchase agreements, entered through competitive bidding and duly approved by Regulatory Commission,” a group spokesperson said.

“Adani Power offers one of the low-priced electricity supplies, and it charged Rs 2.71 per unit in 2013-14, Rs 2.64 in 2014-15, Rs 2.57 in 2015-16 and Rs 2.67 a unit in 2016-17, in the last four years,” the spokesperson highlighted.

“The actual average rate of power supply to Gujarat utility from Adani for the last four years has been very attractive at Rs 2.65 per unit (kwh),” he said.

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had alleged that the ruling government in Gujarat had consented power players like Adani, Essar, Tata and China Light Power to “squander” Rs 26,000 crore of the public exchequers.

Without mentioning references, Adani Group spokesperson said in the past too, “Spokespersons from the same political party have tried to misguide the media during elections.”

“However, they have failed to prove any of their allegations, since we, as a responsible corporate entity, operate under the ambit of relevant legal and regulatory framework,” the group said.