360 Healthcare is one of the leading healthcare providers for the Treasure Coast area, including Vero Beach, Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, and Stuart. Now, 360 Healthcare are making receiving healthcare in old age much easier by accepting Medicaid as payment.

Healthcare services can be expensive, so paying for them is a worry for many elderly people. This is more stress that the elderly do not need on top of losing their independence and not being able to do the things that they once did. 360 Healthcare wants to take away some of that stress by accepting Medicaid.

More About 360 Healthcare And Medicaid

Aging and illness can stop older adults from living their lives as they would like. Elderly people who have chronic health issues usually require some type of long term care. Some go into care facilities, while others do not wish to leave the homes they have spent years making memories in. That;s why 360 Healthcare is dedicated to helping seniors maintain their independence and dignity.

It isn’t uncommon for other healthcare agencies to ask you to choose the services required from a menu. 360 Healthcare are different; you will never be handed a menu and asked to choose what your loved one needs. The team tailor the service to suit the person, so that they have everything they need to continue living where they are most comfortable in a way that is enjoyable and helpful to them. The services will be tailored to fit the senior and the schedule, and whether short or long term care is needed.

Tailored Services

The home health aides from 360 Healthcare provide a customized care plan based on the individual needs of your loved one. They will be matched with experienced caregivers, who are screened, licensed, and experienced so there’s little reason to worry. They will then be able to continue their daily lives as best as possible.

Alzheimer’s And Dementia

360 Healthcare is proud to provide home care services for seniors with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. With a home care aide watching over their every need, your loved one can continue to live at home, where they are the happiest and most comfortable, and you can have peace of mind that they are safe.

Medicaid Reimbursable Personal care services

ADL

Eating (oral feeding and fluid intake);

Bathing;

Dressing;

Toileting;

Transferring; and

Maintaining Continence.

IADL

Personal Hygiene;

Light Housework;

Meal Preparation;

Grocery shopping; and

Money Management

