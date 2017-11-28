Liztek HBT-3200 Charging Hub has got, ten ports giving speed up to 5gbps, BC 1.2 charging and built-in circuit protection.

Liztek is one of the coveted brand in USA manufacturing a wide range of products in computer auxiliary devices including charging hubs. Now Liztek has come up with its latest charging hub HBT-3200, creating a lot of buzz in the USA. The brand did a lot of research and survey, studying users needs and requirements and developed HBT-3200 Charging Hub. Charging hub is a hardware having set of chips and ports, charging your multiple devices using a single socket.

Charging hub has become one essential need of this generation, as in a single house there are numerous devices such as a smartphone, laptop, digital camera, etc required to be charged through USB port and charging hub is a great solution. We all have faced circumstances where we want to charge devices but have fewer sockets free than the required ones. Often we have a race at home and office to get the required socket to charge our devices but Liztek USB 3.0 charging hub is a great solution to this ado. It has created a lot of buzzes and has user-friendly features making the device perfect for all.

Features of Liztek HBT-3200 Charging Hub are as follows:-

• Multiple Ports: Liztek HBT-3200 has got ten ports making it suffice to charge all your devices. These ports have got the speed of up to 5 Gbps data transferring speed.

• BC 1.2 Charging: It’s 9th and 10th port gives BC 1.2 charging giving quick charging up to 1.5 A to all the USB enabled devices.

• LED Indicator: All the ten ports have got LED indicators, lighting up when a device is plugged in and is being charged.

• Safe To Use: Liztek has used industry grade materials to build this HBT-3200 charger and has also equipped it with built-in short circuit protection.

Compatibility: The charging hub is compatible to use with different devices having a different operating system.