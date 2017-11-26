Second Home Services , a home watch and property care company servicing the surrounding neighborhoods and beach homes along 30A in Florida, is offering home watch and storm protection services to protect coastal vacation and second homes during storm season.

Second Home Service’s home watch and storm protection is for homeowners in the surrounding 30A neighborhoods whose home remains vacant a significant portion of the year. These homeowners may not have the opportunity to get to Florida during storm season to prepare their home to weather-the-storm, causing up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in property damages.

The home watch and storm protection package provides both pre-storm protection and a post-storm reset.

Pre-storm protection includes securing pre-installed shutters, installing storm screens and other protective equipment, and moving outside furniture, plants and décor inside the property.

The post-storm reset involves unpacking and reversing everything done before the storm.

Home watch and storm protection is offered to Second Home Services clients in the following locations: Alys Beach, Grayton Beach, Rosemary Beach, Santa Rosa Beach, SeaCrest Beach, Seaside, SeaGrove Beach, WaterColor, WaterSound, Miramar Beach, Caribe, San Destin, Destin, Crystal Beach and more.

Other home watch services include, internal and external visual inspections, mail and delivery pick-up, solicitation and debris removal, security check (doors, windows, screens), appliance check, move trash, flushing toilets and running sinks, starting and running vehicles left at the home, forwarding left-behind items, monitoring work and obtaining documents of other service providers, etc.

About Second Home Services:

Second Home Services, a home watch company owned by local musician Duke Bardwell, services vacation & second homes from East Destin through 30A and some areas of Choctawhatchee Bay. Operating out of Santa Rosa Beach, Second Home Services has been a member of the local 30A business community for over 20 years. For more information visit www.mysecondhomeservices.com or contact (850) 865-4189.

Contact:

Duke Bardwell

Company: Second Home Services

Address: 14 Ivy Lane, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Phone: (850) 865-4189

Website: http://www.mysecondhomeservices.com