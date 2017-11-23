Karnataka has made humongous roads with alternate grains such as millets.

23rd November 2017, Bengaluru: Key note session on Agri and Food Processing was held at Vendor Development and Investors Summit today at BIEC in the presence of dignitaries that included Mr. Vijay Bhaskar T.M, IAS, Additional chief secretary to Government cum Development commissioner, Government Of Karnataka, G. Satish. Commissioner​ of Agriculture, Government of Karnataka, Mr. Anurag Dalmia, Co-founder of Healthy Budhha, Mr. Somnath Chatterjee, Head of Procurement and Logistics ITC Ltd, Mr. Sanjay Malpani, CEO, Future consumer ltd and Mr. Arvind Varchaswi, MD, Sri Sri Tattava. Key note session on

Key highlights discussed at the session

· Karnataka is the 2nd largest producer of milk and silk in the country

· 3rd largest in terms of poultry meat,

· 7th largest in egg production

· 6th in marine and fish production

· Karnataka is the largest in cashew productions

· Bagalkot and Bangalore have larger wineries. 20 wineries. Bagalkot has promoted incubation centres in its campus.

· State has 8 food parks. 4 technology parks provide infrastructure for rice, maize, thoor.

· State has a thriving agriculture and food processing sector

· 55 thousand agro processing units

· 3 lakh people are being provided by the centre.

· Karnataka is the Pioneer in enabling 38% more income for farmers through online trading in the agri market.

· Largest exporter of gherkins to different parts of the world

· 30% export of fisheries and have 8 fishing harbours

· Pioneers in the organic farming policy

· 64,000 hectare certificate for Organic farming production

Speaking at the session,G. Satish. Commissioner​ of agriculture, Government of Karnataka said “42% of Agri processing business is unorganized and presents a huge scope for business in this sector mainly rice, maize, pulses, soya, fruits and vegetables”

Healthy Budha, a lifestyle brand based out of Karnataka, started their business to cater to the demand for organic produce. Today the brand is a virtual farmers market that connect both consumers and farmers. They give farmers a consistent schedule on what to grow when according to their consumers. Mr. Anurag Dalmia, Co-founder of Healthy Budhha said “We have a direct socioeconomic​ impact because of being in the organic industry”

Mr. Somnath Chatterjee, Head of Procurement and Logistics ITC Ltd applauded Government of Karnataka’s e-market initiative. Karnataka has made humongous roads with alternate grains such as millets. Karnataka should promote black rice and these are powerful next generation super foods. The state has very fertile soil for the food business”

Mr. Sanjay Malpani, CEO, Future consumer ltd said “We should promote a food park in Tumkur. This sector can provide economic growth to the country. We are trying to make Karnataka a food capital for the country and serve food to all retail space across the country”

Mr. Arvind Varchaswi, MD Sri Sri Tattava “Almost 60% produce in the country goes waste because we don’t know how to transport them. Next generation consumers are so sophisticated they know exactly what they want. As producers we have a responsibly of giving quality product to consumers. Black rice which was normally grown in the north east is now grown in Karnataka. It’s got no carbohydrates and good for diabetes. It is now exported. Ghee is actually so good for your system, especially the ghee from A2 cows. As industry and the retailer segment goes, it is important to bring about quality and that’s what consumers want” he added.