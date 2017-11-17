The Lauren Ashtyn Collection recently made an announcement in which it shared several fashion tips for the fall. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection stated that fall is a season that brings big fashion changes every year. According to the company, “Every year, shoppers trade light and airy summer pieces for thick and cozy fashion that is perfect for the cooling temperatures.” The Lauren Ashtyn Collection went on to indicate that, being in the style industry, it is in a unique position to provide tips on fall fashions, while it prepares for these latest autumnal trends in its salons.

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection indicated that one prominent fall fashion trend is a switch to darker hues. According to the company, one of the biggest colors this fall is a deep burgundy color called “Oxblood.” The Lauren Ashtyn Collection went on to state that other popular fall colors include army green, beige or chocolate brown, as well as deep greys. The company went on to mention that these fall colors can be found in seasonal clothing, as well as shoes, handbags, lipstick, nail polish, and hair.

The company also stated that one of the most popular fashion trends this fall is boots and “booties” (shorter boots). The Lauren Ashtyn Collection said that this footwear can be worn with nearly any outfit, including dresses and skinny jeans. The company mentioned that suede is the material of choice for boots and booties this fall. https://www.facebook.com/thelaurenashtyncollection/

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection also said that caramel leather allows for a seamless transition from summer to fall fashion. According to the company, caramel leather can be found in a variety of accessories, and adds an “autumn vibe” to any outfit. Leather hair accessories are very chic right now, as well. They can be followed at https://www.hotfrog.com/business/sc/spartanburg/the-lauren-ashtyn-collection_42817828

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection concluded by sharing information about its business. The company shared that its hair extensions, hair care products, and hair accessories come in many varieties. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection also indicated that its hair extensions are made using 100% human European hairpieces, and are fully customizable in in terms of color, cut, and style. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection closed the announcement by stating that its clip-in extensions provide length and volume in a snap. Reviews for the hair salon can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/162+E+Main+St,+Spartanburg,+SC+29306/@34.9503,-81.9318907,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x8857758b11b8cbcb:0x8922b6b3a1726ffc!8m2!3d34.9503!4d-81.929702

