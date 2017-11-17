A t-shirt is every man’s favourite item of clothing. It is simple and straightforward. Most men don’t like thinking too much when it comes to dressing up and that is why a t-shirt is the perfect wear for the guys. It is no surprise then that, this humble garment has been the default piece in every man’s closet for the longest time ever. In fact, what the lads tend to do is buy t-shirts in bulk and not worry about their clothing needs until the lot wears out.

If you’re one of these guys who prefer to keep their look as fuss-free as possible and not waste too much time stopping by shopping malls to buy your essentials, then online shopping destinations like VoxPop is just the place for you. There’s just so much variety here that under one single umbrella all your shopping need are fulfilled. Whether you’re looking for basic tees, full sleeve tees, shirts or polo t-shirts online India, VoxPop has the answer to all your needs. The best part is the online store provides you with the best pop culture merchandise. From superheroes to movies and music bands, the stunning graphic artworks are all there for the taking. Among these Game of Thrones merchandise t shirts are one of the most popular choices.

So coming back to men’s t-shirts, even though they are extremely effortless, there are some factors that you need to keep in mind while wearing them. Like the fit of the t-shirt, for example.

The right fit

A t-shirt that’s too tight that it looks like it’s one step away from a tear is a complete turn off if you ask the women. On the other hand, a t-shirt that’s too loose looks good only on hip-hop stars. Some of the standard measurements are that the seams of the tee must rest on the edge of your shoulders, the length should be long enough to be tucked in, which means it can end just below the below the belt, and if it’s a half sleeve t-shirt then the sleeves should never end below the elbow. To make sure you’re buying a tee that fits to the T, check the size guide and get the measuring tape out to measure yourself. A little effort can go a long way.

The right fabric

Another important thing to consider is the quality of the fabric. polo t-shirts for men are always the most comfortable. They are also the most durable. Alternately, you can also go for cotton and polyester blended fabric. These fabrics are easy to maintain since they tend to be either wrinkle-free or crease less that other fabrics. Additionally, they are more affordable than other materials.

The right colour

Colour is also an important aspect, when it comes to shopping for full sleeve t-shirts online. While it’s true that colours like black, white and grey match with anything, bright popping hues should not be shied away from. Go and have some fun with reds, greens, yellows and blues. Plus, the graphic prints at VoxPop add to the already vivid tees. You really wont regret this.