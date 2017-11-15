Liztek Graphic Adapter can connect up to six display units, easy to install portable, lowered with DL-3500 giving the high-resolution graphics.

It’s been perceived that dual monitors increase productivity and is a savior for offices having umpteen data to scroll. For gamers, multi display units is a heaven, but one should not just run to get new display units, before that, one must assess the computer, number of ports in it and it’s graphics card and after that decide which graphic card adapter is to be bought. With a graphic Card adapter, you can build your own multi-monitor workstation without much hassle. With graphics card adapter you can get the same image, video and other files on connected multiple screens, all that by operating on a single computer. These days many companies are using it in malls and different public places to promote their goods and services. Even for event management companies, this device wonders to deck up the whole show.

Liztek is a renowned brand, manufacturing number of products from the segment of computer peripherals, also including graphics card adapter. To comprehend the device and its utility let’s have a look on its features:-

• Connects Up to Six Display Units: This device can connect minimum three and maximum six display units and requires one adapter per monitor.

• Easy To Install: It has got USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 for connectivity making it easy for user install the device. It gives widest possible support via DVI-I output and both HDMI and VGA adapters included in the box.

• Portable: It’s a compact device, moreover it looks like a palm size toy, making it convenient for the user to use the device. A user can also carry the device traveling or have to connect multiple display units on outdoors events.

• Display Link: The graphics card adapter is empowered with DL-3500 chipset, upholding high resolution up to 2048 x 1152 and with analog VGA it gives resolution up to 1920 x 1080.

Compatibility: The device is competent enough to use with windows 8.1, 8, 7 32/64 but and XP 32 bit. However, till now the device is not upgraded to support Mac and Linux.