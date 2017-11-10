Killeen, TX/ 2017: Oft-times it is difficult to find, go, collect and verify the information about a home physically. Keeping this in mind, Cloud Real Estate, a renowned firm in Killeen, TX provides its clients a facility to search for a home online. This is done to ensure client’s convenience and help them search an ideal home which suits their requirements the best.

The team of licensed real estate brokers specialize in both residential and commercial properties. They have been serving the people of Killeen since 1908. Whether you are planning to sell/buy a property or simply need a rental house, the team at this firm can help you out.

Search For A Home Online

With Cloud Real Estate, you can search for a perfect home in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton and Temple, TX. Browse through their extensive MLS listing to find a rental or the home you wish to buy or rent. You can search for a home by filling the following details –

Property Type – You can choose from residential, commercial, multi family, commercial lease and lots.

City

Minimum and maximum price limit

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms required

Area – square feet or acres

Subdivision

School District

Waterfront – Yes / No

View

You can also add other filters to optimize your search from an extensive listing of affordable houses, condos, townhouses, farm/ranch houses, multi-family apartments, duplexes or vacation homes.

To know more about the services offered by the Cloud Real Estate, call at (254) – 690 – 3311 or visit 1703 South W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, Texas 76543. You can also log on to their website http://cloudrealestate.com