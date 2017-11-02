Both Australia and Canada are moving to the forefront of creating qualified professionals in the field of Islamic banking, according to the Academy for International Modern Studies (AIMS). While banking and finance have always attracted top talent, the desire to engage in ethical practices, which form an essential part of Islamic banking, have led to renewed interest in degrees such as Master in Islamic finance and MBA in Islamic banking and finance.

Gradually, students the world over are realizing that banking and finance, that drive the global economies of today, need to be regulated by something greater than profit. Islamic finance is a specialized field that offers precisely that, and as per estimates, each year there is a demand for 15,000 professionals.

Master in Islamic finance offer muslims as well as non-muslims high quality education in engaging in finance ethically, without usury, speculation or exploitation. Islamic finance has thus emerged to reform society, and let only qualified business proposals to come to the forefront. At AIMS, both the courses are AAOIFI and Sharia compliant and globally recognized.

As graduates holding a reputed and recognized Islamic finance degree , students can get into the professional world holding expertise in every aspect of this niche field. The courses are built around self-pacing, and can be taken online. Another course, the Certified Islamic Finance Expert (CIFE), is a shorter version and creates well rounded professionals in Islamic Finance. Those desirous to study further and gain mastery in this field can opt for Masters in Islamic Banking and Finance or a Ph.D.

“We are pleased to see that students in Canada and Australia are eager to know and learn more about Islamic finance. Our institute offers premium courses in this field that are the very best in the industry and around the world,” said a spokesperson from AIMS.

As a leading institution teaching Islamic banking and finance, AIMS is known for its contributions in this field since its foundation in 2005. The University level courses are designed by leading Sharia scholars and practitioners. Graduates of these courses today serve well known organizations and are always in high demand. The study methodologies are self paced, and allow for integration with family and work.

For more information, please visit: http://www.aims.education/islamic-banking-and-finance-mba-masters-degree/

