Signage or signs are an important aspect of your business, they are an advertising tool that help draw customers to your business. They are the silent salesperson of your business so you must carefully consider how you will put them to the best use. It is crucial to have an attractive building sign in Sydney so that your business stands apart from the competition. Brand recognition is the most important function of a building sign – it directs potential customers to your business premise or store.

There are two types of building signs – ground mounted and building mounted. Ground mounted signs are typically placed by the side of the road to attract the passing crowd and direct them towards your business. The next level in signage is a building mounted sign that shows the customer your place of business. A building sign can be of different types but the primary feature is that it is attached to the building.

In the past, building signs were simply painted on the brick walls with bright colours. Then as the times progressed, a variety of materials were used to create more effective and eye-catching building signage. One of the most common type of building signs in Sydney is channel letters. These are letters created out of steel or aluminium with a vinyl face. The letters are illuminated with the help of light bulbs concealed within the channel. More recently neon tubing is being used for lighting channel signs. Halo lit signs are another form of signage where the light is emitted from behind the letters at night.

Illuminated building signs are constantly marketing your business both day and night keeping it on top of the mind of potential customers. Wall mounted or scroll mounted panel signs is another type of building sign that became popular in the recent years. These are generally designed to match with the building’s architecture making it a part of the structure. Sometimes these signs may be mounted perpendicularly on a scroll hangar to create a better effect.

Building signs are an important aspect of your marketing strategy. Building signs are visible day and night, helping customers identify and recognise your brand. Signage thus elevates your marketing strategy leading to more sales and profits.

Signs are an economical way to promote your business because they are not as expensive as television or radio advertising. For small businesses and those with limited finances, building signs and other forms of signage can function as the primary marketing strategy without spending a lot of money.

If you've been having problems with your marketing strategy, think of revamping your building signs. An attractive building sign with a creative logo will work wonders for your sales promotion.