Greenwood High hosted “WISSEN 2017” – City’s most esteemed quiz competition for schools

The core theme of the competition revolved around Go Green

Bangalore, October 16, 2017 – Greenwood High International School hosted the 4th edition of the inter school quiz competition – WISSEN 2017 at its Bannerghatta Road campus. The response from students of prominent schools in Bangalore was overwhelming. The WISSEN 2017 was won by Dhruv G. and Sriniketh B from Sri Kumaran Public School. The 1st and 2nd runners up were Ananya G. Upadhya and Achyuth Rotti from Sri Kumaran Children’s Home and Mohit S. and Adithya P. S from Presidency School, RT Nagar respectively. The top 3 teams were rewarded cash prizes of Rs 1,00,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.

More than 300 students from 51 schools participated in the competition. The event also saw participation of schools from Mangalore, Coimbatore, Hoskote, Ramnagara and Ranebennur. A stringent protocol was followed to narrow down the top 8 finalists. The quiz was curated and conducted by quizmaster Vinay Mudaliar.

The quiz which was open for students from grade 7 to 10 revolved around current affairs, history, sports, entertainment, India etc and a special round on the environment and water conservation in keeping with the core theme of WISSEN – Go Green.

“Greenwood High is consistently dedicated to the cause of inculcating values of sustainability among younger generations and engaging them in proactive practices of environmental conservation. The crux of the theme of WISSEN is Go Green and WISSEN 2017 follows the course of this initiative to enable the younger generation to help engage in proactive practices to manifest the necessary environmental change,” said Ms. Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School.