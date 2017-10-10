Catalonia’s leaders are expected to declare independence during a meeting of the regional parliament on Tuesday evening, the first since the referendum vote to secede from Spain.

Regional president Carles Puigdemont was said to be “finalising” the declaration this morning, La Vanguardia reported, ahead of the 6pm meeting.

The Madrid government has warned Mr Puigdemont could face jail if he announces a move toward secession. A spokesman for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he planned to use any legal means necessary to oppose such a declaration.

