In the past week, SHUKR Islamic Clothing has launched its much anticipated End of Summer sale.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest Islamic clothing for Muslims in the West, has launched its annual End of Summer sale this past week. SHUKR, known to be one of the more expensive Islamic clothing brands in comparison to its competitors, claims excitement over the annual event.

“At SHUKR, we know that many people find our prices very high. As a fair trade and completely halal company, we feel strongly that these prices are justified- you get what you are paying for. However, our End of Season sale is an opportunity for our customers to get more for their money while we clear our stock to make room for winter styles,” said Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner, SHUKR Islamic Clothing.

Over the years, SHUKR has boasted being a “fair trade and completely halal company,” claiming that their price tags are worth it. “Being a fair trade company means that we do not use sweatshop labor in any part of our production process. The fabrics we use to make our clothing, the process in which we manufacture our clothing, the distribution of our clothing, every part of SHUKR is fair trade. We take great pride in that as a company, SHUKR ensures all employees, direct and indirect, are paid living wages and work in comfortable, fair, and Islamically centered conditions.” said Silwood.

SHUKR has attracted a loyal customer base of people searching for clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress and Western sensibilities, though many customers report that they were not aware of the respectable reasons behind SHUKR’s prices. The annual End of Summer SHUKR sale is reported to provide some of the lowest clothing prices for SHUKR of the year.

“We’re very proud to be an Islamic clothing provider, and it is our hope that our customers will be proud to be dressed Islamically as well. This is a great time for customers to get really lovely styles for a lot less money than they normally go for.” said Sillwood. “It’s very important for Muslims in the West to feel comfortable in what they wear; it is our goal to help them to do so. We know our prices are high; and we hope sales like these can help more people have access to SHUKR clothing.”

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

