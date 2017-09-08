Austin, TX, September 05, 2017 — Skin cancers are more prevalent now than any other time in human history. Every day people face the risk of developing skin cancer. According to Skincancer.org, one out of every five American stands the risk of developing skin cancer at one point in time of their life. About 90 percent of the time, the risk of developing skin cancer is directly related to the amount and intensity of ultraviolet (UV) light exposure to the sun.

The good news is that it is easy to limit excessive UV exposure — and lower your risk of skin cancer — with the regular use of sun protection. Sunscreen is an essential part of the equation, and finding the right one for your particular needs can be a challenge

“If you are mostly concerned about chemical sunscreen ingredients and no preservatives, then look for “sensitive skin” or “baby” formulation of favorite sunscreen brands. These contain only natural mineral sunscreen ingredients such as Zinc Oxide, Titanium Dioxide and natural moisturizer Hydresia.” Says Dr. Ted.

He further comments, “If you want to avoid artificial chemicals altogether, then look for “organic” sunscreen brands such as Badger and Kiss My Face.”

Dr. Ted Lain shares some of his favorite sunscreens so that people can protect their skin in the best way possible without any complications. Some of such sunscreens includes Sheer Zinc Face Sunscreen Lotion and Broad Spectrum SPF 50. Sheer Zinc Face Sunscreen Lotion is a 100% physical blocker and the same goes for SPF 50 which also contains only zinc oxide using Pure screen technology making them a great choice for people with sensitive skin.

Dr. Ted Lain published a great infographic entitled “A Step by Step Guide To Beat the Heat This Summer” exhibiting his tips and expertise regarding sunscreens and how to choose the best one for us.

The Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen SPF 30+ is another favorite sunscreen recommended by Dr. Lain. The sunscreen lotion comes in three formulations; sports, sensitive and face. This product follows the renowned Australia’s high standard for sunscreen formulation. This is the personal favorite of Dr. Lain. He further comments, “I find this product to be extremely water resistant, and use it on myself and family when at the pool, or beach.”

La Roche Posay Anthelios 45 Face SPF 45 is another sunscreen recommended by Dr. Lain. The sunscreen is formulated with proprietary blend of antioxidants (Cell Ox shield technology) which boosts its sun protection and prevent the sunscreen ingredients from breaking down.

For more advice on how to achieve a beautiful skin, contact Dr. Ted Lain via (512) 351- 3131

Contact Person:

Dr. Ted Lain

4300 N Quinlan Park Rd #225

Austin, TX 78732

(512) 351- 3131

steinerranchd01@gmail.com