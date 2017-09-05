While some practice areas weren’t as popular with attorneys as others, the summer of 2017 remained strong for many facets of the law in many parts of the country. A summary of each area covered in the report is below.

The West Coast

California has a high demand this season for corporate/finance attorneys, according to recruiting manager Claudia Barnes. Real estate attorneys were also needed throughout the summer of 2017. Data Privacy has become very important, particularly to large corporations. For attorneys, the data privacy market’s strength and demand has spilled over into summer. Trust and estate attorneys were sought out, particularly for high net worth individuals.

The Northwest

Paul Danielson, a BCG Attorney Search recruiter maintains that Seattle continues to boom, which makes the city an attractive option for job seekers. Conversely, the city’s popularity can mean candidates who look for legal work may be up for strong competition.

The Southwest

Phoenix has a lively legal sector due to its population and construction boom. The city also has many national, regional and local law firms, which is good for lateral movers. Practice area needs include corporate specialties such as finance, securities, M&A, governance, data security and privacy, IP-related transactions, litigation, family law, immigration, labor and employment.

Midwest

Chicago, Wisconsin, and the Twin Cities all remain strong in general corporate, finance, litigation, M&A, private equity, and securities. Smaller law firms in Chicago have significant needs as well. Data privacy and IP practices in patent prosecution, patent litigation and trademark have needs, while healthcare saw an increase in lateral associate hiring. Saint Louis, Detroit, and Cleveland are also busy practice areas.

Northeast

In Boston, recruiter Nadeen Weybrecht states that corporate, intellectual property, and real estate attorneys are in high demand. Washington, DC continues to have many openings in litigation, government/political law, international arbitration, international trade and antitrust.

South

Much of the south including Kansas City, Atlanta, North Carolina, Texas, Louisiana and Tennessee enjoy increases in business with needs in litigation, corporate, tax-related practices like ERISA and wealth management.

Southeast

The legal hiring market in Florida is stagnant. Few law firm openings with an increase of talented lawyers have choked the state’s legal needs. The most openings in Florida are in litigation, but mainly in smaller firms that focus on medical malpractice and insurance defense.

Read the full Summer 2017 State of the Market Report here:

http://www.bcgsearch.com/article/900048527/State-of-the-Law-Firm-Hiring-Market-Summer-2017/