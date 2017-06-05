The study of Global Remotes Market 2017-2021 industry is very important to enhance business productivity and for the study of market forecast. This New Report presented by Orbis Reseach contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Companies/Key Vendors Mentioned in this report are Logitech, Philips, Remote Solutions, Universal Electronics, BesCon Electronics, Crestron Electronics, Ruwido, SMK Electronics, and Universal Remote Control.

Remotes or remote controls are devices that are used to wirelessly operate electronic gadgets such as TVs (including smart TVs), STBs, and gaming consoles from a short line-of-sight distance. Remote controls are small wireless handheld devices that enable users to adjust different settings such as tracking number and volume. The two popular types of remote controls that are mostly used by customers are IR and RF remotes.

Analysts forecast the Global Remotes Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 1.08% During the Period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global remotes market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales (OEM and aftermarket) of remotes (standard and motion-controlled) worldwide for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), and gaming consoles.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Global Remotes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Logitech

• Philips

• Remote Solutions

• Universal Electronics

Other prominent vendors

• BesCon Electronics

• Crestron Electronics

• Ruwido

• SMK Electronics

• Universal Remote Control

Market driver

• Increase in the sales of smart TVs

Market challenge

• Availability of counterfeit remotes

Market trend

• Introduction of next-generation motion-sensing Remotes

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

