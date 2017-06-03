Laser Eye Surgery & Lens Replacement are gaining widespread popularity as growing numbers of people use these safe, proven techniques to correct their vision. Vision correction techniques such as LASIK, LASEK, 3rd Generation SMILE & Lens Replacement have been utilised by many celebrities including Elton John, Michael Bolton, Courtney Cox and Nicole Kidman to name a few. However, as you can learn through one of Optegra’s exciting Open Evening events, one needn’t be a celebrity to get five star vision correction treatment, and live a life free from the shackles of glasses.

Those living in or near Surrey can attend Optegra’s complimentary Open Evening event to be held on 7th June 2017 at 6.30pm. The event, hosted at Optegra Eye Hospital Surrey, will represent an ideal opportunity for people looking for permanent vision correction options to learn more about the most cutting edge techniques available in the world today.

The event, held in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere, will be run by consultant surgeon Mr Sundeep Kheterpal and guests can ask questions directly and get answers to their questions about laser eye surgery, lens replacement and any other personal vision correction questions.

Mr Kheterpal boasts considerable experience in all dimensions of ocular surgery, including LASIK, LASEK and Wavefront, while having performed thousands of intraocular lens implants.

Aside from discovering the most modern vision correction techniques, guests can also enjoy a guided tour of the state of the art dedicated eye hospital in Surrey. For those potentially interested in treatment, there will be the opportunity to book a free consultation to understand their ideal vision correction options and outcomes. While guests can enjoy a chat with the surgeon & eye care team, light complimentary refreshments will also be served. Friends and family are more than welcome. As the complimentary Optegra Open Evenings are often over-subscribed, interested guests are advised to book their places online at the Open Evening Page . To learn more about what happens at an Optegra Vision Correction Open Evening , watch the video here

Optegra Eye Health Care has recently been featured in the press including BBC Radio, after having launched their 20 page Vision of Britain report in conjunction with Boots Opticians. The report makes compelling reading for those looking for useful day to day advice on eye care. Visit the Optegra website to download the complimentary Vision of Britain report.

To learn more about Optegra, UK’s most trusted eye hospital group as rated by patients visit Optegra.com or call 0808 273 6059 Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat 9am-4pm.

About Optegra Eye Health Care

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services in the UK, China, Czech Republic, Poland and Germany. Optegra operates 23 eye hospitals and clinics and brings together leading edge research and medical expertise, state-of-the-art surgical equipment and top ophthalmic surgeons renowned for their areas of expertise to offer excellent clinical outcomes in laser eye surgery, lens replacement (Clarivu™), cataract removal, AMD, vitreoretinal and oculoplastic procedures all carried out in five-star patient facilities.

Optegra Eye Health Care operates seven dedicated eye hospitals based in Birmingham, Central London, Hampshire, Manchester, North London, Surrey and Yorkshire. For more information please visit Optegra.com

