Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: Overview

This report on the global video surveillance and VSaaS market provides analysis for the period from 2015 to 2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the years from 2017 to 2025 are the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the video surveillance and VSaaS market over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. It also highlights the various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn) across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Video surveillance means the possibility of visual surveillance without being directly on site. Surveillance can be performed not only on a real-time basis but also recorded for later viewing through data storage devices. Video surveillance technology may be also used for control and regulation purposes such as traffic regulation, production control, and quality assurance. It offers various other benefits, such as the detection of criminal offenses, documentation of security-related events, prevention of vandalism, tracing of offenders, monitoring of open-air grounds, and reduction of accidents. North America dominates the overall market for video surveillance and VSaaS globally, owing to surging terrorism threats and continuous technological advancements in technologies pertaining to security in this region.

Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: Key Segments

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global video surveillance and VSaaS market on the basis of type, components, and end-use industry. The video surveillance and VSaaS market based on type includes analog and IP-based systems. On the basis of components, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and VSaaS. The video surveillance hardware market is subdivided into cameras, recorders and storage, encoders, and monitors. Video surveillance software market is sub-segmented into video analytics software and video management software (VMS). The VSaaS market is segmented into hosted, managed, and hybrid services. The video surveillance and VSaaS end-use industry segment comprises residential, retail, business organizations, transportation, government buildings, industries, and others.

In terms of geographical regions, the report segments the global video surveillance and VSaaS market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global video surveillance and VSaaS market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all segments across different geographic regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in the development of video surveillance and VSaaS. The major business strategies adopted by these players, their market positioning, and their recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market positioning analysis of major players in the video surveillance and VSaaS market based on their 2015 revenues. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Canon, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell Security Group, Agent Video Intelligence, Geovision, Inc., Genetec, Inc., Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd., and Pelco, Inc.

The global video surveillance and VSaaS market is segmented as below:

Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: By Type

• Analog Video Surveillance and VSaaS

• IP-based Video Surveillance and VSaaS

Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: By Component

• Video Surveillance Hardware

o Cameras

 By Technology

 Analog

 IP-Based

 By Power Source

 Wired

 Non-Wired

 Battery

 Solar Powered

 Others

 Recorders and Storage

 Encoders

 Monitors

 Video Surveillance Software

 Video Analytics

 Video Management Software (VMS)

 Video Surveillance as a Services (VSaaS)

 Hosted service

 Managed service

 Hybrid service

Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: By End-use Industry

• Residential

• Retail

• Business Organizations

• Transportation

• Government Buildings

• Hospitality

• Industrial

• Stadiums

• Healthcare Organizations

• Others (Educational Institutions and Religious Buildings)

Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: By Region

• North America

o The U.S.

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australasia

o Rest of APAC

• Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

