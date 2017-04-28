EShiptrading is known to be China’s first and leading online SNP platform for working ships that have launched their new well-improved solutions to provide more relevant online SNP services. Apart from the company wanted to ensure that their clients will be provided with better solutions and higher working ships quality works, they are quite serious in providing safer transactions.

EShip is also popularly known due to its extensive variety of working ships services, including the channels for auctions, designs and build and more. Currently, they are already composed of over 34,000 registered members from more than 40 countries and continuously growing. The company aims to have a team with an effort in creating a professional, efficient, safe and convenient online SNP platform for industry participants all over the world.

At EShip, clients can enjoy each variety of working ship services where they are looking for suitable ships, they can have commissioned purchase ships or if they are looking for a suitable buyers for working ship and they wanted to sell them with satisfying profit, the company’s commission sale is the perfect one. Over the years, many clients have benefitted from their financing services. Clients who are interested in buying working ships but with no enough capital or even they wanted to seek a financing program from a bank, the company has the best ability to help them apply for financing making the lives of many convenient and satisfied.

Since 2005, EShip has been providing maritime legal services and consultation in case that a client doesn’t have expertise in creating contracts or no time to have a working ship inspection. They are known to be the perfect provider of professional maritime legal services with timely solutions and incomparable expertise. People seek for the help of eship if they do not have a professional working ship inspectors resulting to satisfying results and peace of mind.

As the company have come up with their new improvements, more clients can enjoy more of their products such as dry cargo, liquid cargo, dredger, barge, floating crane, passenger ship, scrap ship, specialized ship, sand carrier and offshore/tug. And, for more information about the company and their products, anyone can visit their website at http://www.eshiptrading.com/

Contact

Company: EShiptrading

Tel. No.: +86-21-6886 7261

Address: 12th Floor NO.1200, Pudong Avenue, ShangHai, China

Email: huangyl@eshiptrading.com

Website: www.eshiptrading.com