Dubai, UAE: Dozens of USA manufacturers will make their presence felt at the upcoming Beautyworld Middle East 2017 exhibition in Dubai, as they contribute to an impressive global turnout at the region’s largest trade fair for beauty products, hair, fragrances, and wellbeing.

Beautyworld Middle East 2017, which takes place from 14-16 May at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, will feature more than 1,500 exhibitors from 60 countries, with the international flavour underlined by the presence of 22 country pavilions.

More than 45 American companies have so far signed on to take part in the three-day event, including 25 USA Pavilion exhibitors, eight in a co-located Californian Pavilion, and the rest individual exhibitors.

All of these, and hundreds of exhibitors from around the world, will set sights on a Middle East and African beauty and personal care market that, according to analysts Euromonitor International, will have a retail value of US$28.8 billion in 2017.

Thousands of trade buyers and beauty professionals to Beautyworld Middle East 2017 will be treated to a buffet of unique offerings from American companies, from Halal-certified and organic haircare products, luxury perfumes and private label cosmetics, to baby shampoos or body lotions and facial scrubs containing oils from the Hawaiian Kukui nut.

Amazing Lash Studio is a debut exhibitor at the USA Pavilion this year, and is searching for entrepreneurs and investors to establish a franchise network of its high-quality eyelash extension services across the region.

Kurt Ullman, Executive Vice President of International Development for Amazing Lash Studio, said the Middle East is an important market for the company’s international expansion: “The Middle East consumer market for beauty is sophisticated, with many high-end brands and significant purchasing power directed at this segment,” said Ullman.

“We’re leading a new, emerging service concept of semi-permanent eyelash extensions so we see significant opportunity without significant competition. The Middle East is also an excellent market for franchising of international brands, and there’s strong interest in the local business communities to invest in the acquisition of territorial franchise rights. Consumers here also demand quality, which plays into our strength.”

Elsewhere in the USA Pavilion, Hanalei will launch in the Middle East a complete range of personal care products such as lip treatments, scrubs, facial masks, lotions, and other body care items. Hanalei’s president Alice Kim said all the company’s products contain Hawaiian Kukui nut oil and other natural botanicals native to Hawaii.

“Ancient Hawaiians would extract the oils from the Kukui nut tree, and it has been used for medical and cosmetic purposes for centuries throughout Hawaiian culture,” explained Kim. “Its oil contains vital fatty acids, vitamins A, C and E which are known to heal and repair dryness by creating a protective barrier on the skin.

“With the population similar in size to the US, the Middle East represents such a huge untapped market for American companies like us,” added Kim. “Beautyworld Middle East 2017 will provide us and important platform to launch our brand and find reputable distributors and retailers.”

Brock Beauty is a returning American exhibitor to Beautyworld Middle East 2017, and this year will launch several new halal certified hair care products under the Hairfinity brand. Breanna Chesnut, Director of International Operations and Sales at Brock Beauty, said its latest range has been clinically proven to withstand the harshest environments.

“Our four boosters allow for a tailored everyday hair care regimen, while our leave-in conditioner is clinically proven after one use to show an 84 per cent reduction in breakage, a 92 per cent improvement of split ends and, and a 68 per cent complete repair of split ends,” said Chesnut.

“The Middle East market is important for us because we receive a great deal of demand from the region. We’ve been able to find a few partners at Beautyworld Middle East and we’ve gained impressive exposure through the show.”

Other country pavilions at Beautyworld Middle East 2017 include Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Morocco, Pakistan, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, the UK, and a debut pavilion from Japan.

Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Beautyworld Middle East has firmly established itself on the global map of the beauty and wellness industry, with exhibition space in 2017 from a variety of countries such as Argentina, Cyprus, and Poland, more than doubling in size over the previous year.”

“Being here gives international exhibitors unmatched access to a wide ranging and diverse Middle East and African market, that would otherwise be difficult to reach,” Pauwels added.

Now in its 22nd edition, Beautyworld Middle East focuses on the six product groups of Hair, Nails, & Salon Supplies; Cosmetics & Skincare; Machinery, Packaging, and Raw Materials; Professional Equipment, Spa & Wellness; Fragrance Compounds & Finished Fragrance; and for the first time in 2017, Personal Care & Hygiene.

The dedicated B2B platform is ideal for global players to launch their latest products and network with thousands of retailers, distributors, wholesalers, beauty professionals, importers and exporters from throughout the wider region and beyond.

An ever-expanding list of special event features will also ensure visitors come away inspired, educated, and rejuvenated. The captivating highlights in 2017 include Centre Stage by Nazih Group; Battle of the Barbers; Sensorial Journey by Carita & centdgres; Quintessence: the art of perfume; Hair Education by ghd; Nail It! By Artistic and OPI; the Business in Beauty Summit; and Face it! by Mehron and Madi International.