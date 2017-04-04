Thornton & Lowe have been awarded CPD accredited training status on four of the courses they provide on Bid/Tender writing. The courses are:

– Bid Writing,

– Introduction to Bidding

– 2-day Masterclass

– IT workshops

It is a big deal for these specialists as they are the only CPD accredited training course provider in the Tender writing services sector. The ability to write a strong tender submission is essential. That’s why these courses are now becoming so popular. It requires planning, time, and the right knowledge to succeed. These experts will assist every step of the way and ensure clients get the best results possible. While it’s feasible to outsource the task entirely, many companies prefer to keep their bid writing in-house. That is where Thornton & Lowe can make a huge difference.

The company has designed a range of different bid writing courses aimed at showing people how to make a clear and competitive bid. They’ve also invested a lot of money in the resources used to develop the training. Compared to competitors, this brand is second to none. Every member of the team has the knowledge and skills to help clients achieve the best outcomes. That is why relevant firms return for more training time and time again.

Alongside the courses, theses experts have developed bespoke packages to suit every situation. Interested parties just need to get in touch and explain their circumstances. The team will then work hard to make suggestions and offer a form of tailored training that suits the brand. So, new clients have nothing to lose, and they should contact Thornton & Lowe as soon as possible.

Anyone looking for a bid training course provider should visit the Thornton & Lowe website today. Either click the link or use the contact information at the bottom of this page. These guys know their stuff, and they could assist your company in mastering the bid lifecycle. They even offer online courses for people who find remote learning more convenient. So, they might just be the experts for which business owners have been looking.

With a strong emphasis on client satisfaction, these guys will work with company bosses to get the best results. Contact them today to learn how their courses could help your operation to succeed well into the future. They work with small and large businesses all over the UK, and their online courses are available internationally. So what’s holding you back? Drop them a message and start the ball rolling right now!

Media Contact:

Matt Tomkin

Company: Thornton & Lowe

Address: 40 Higher Bridge Street, Bolton, BL1 2HA, UK

Phone: 7880557682

Email: matt@taodigital.org

Website: www.thorntonandlowe.com