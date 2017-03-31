DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “2017-2022 United States Solvent Naphtha Market Report (Status and Outlook)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

The Solvent Naphtha market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022 in United States, from the XX million (USD) in 2016, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) XX% from 2016 to 2022.

Browse Full Report with TOC @

http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/16138-united-states-solvent-naphtha-market-analysis-report

In United States market, the top players include many company. With key sales data like sales (volume), revenue, market share for top players.such as

• Shell

• ExxonMobil

• Total

• Chevron Phillips

• SK

• Calumet

• BP

• Dow

• Citgo

• Reliance

• KAPCO

• Mitsubishi

• CEPSA

• Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd.

• JX Nippon Oil & Energy

• Neste

• CPC Corporation

• Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils

• Sinopec

• CNPC

• Jiangsu Hualun

• Changshu Alliance Chemical

• Suzhou Jiutai Group

Split by product types/category, covering many types. with sales, revenue and market share for each type, such as

• Paraffin Solvent

• CycloParaffin Solvent

• C9 Solvent

• C10 Solvent

Split by applications/end use industries, covers many application. This report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Solvent Naphtha in each application.suach as

• Agro Chemicals

• Rubber & Resin

• Printing Inks

• Industrial Cleaning

Download Free Sample Report of United States Solvent Naphtha Market @

http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-16138

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Market Overview

2 United States Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Vendors/Manufacturers

3 United States Solvent Naphtha Sales, Revenue (Value) by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4 United States Solvent Naphtha Vendors/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

5 Production Cost Analysis of Antivirus Software

6 Value Chain, Purchasing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

7 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

8 Market Influences Factors Analysis

9 United States Solvent Naphtha Market Forecast (2017-2022)

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

Order a Copy of Complete United States Solvent Naphtha Market Research Report @

http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-16138



Other Related reports –

2017-2022 United States Silicon Fertilizer Market Report (Status and Outlook) @

http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/16137-united-states-silicon-fertilizer-market-analysis-report

For More Details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: sales@decisiondatabases.com

Phone: +91 99 28 237112

Website: www.decisiondatabases.com/