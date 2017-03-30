Ghaziabad, 30th MARCH 2017:- Parx, the premium fashion casual lifestyle brand, has launched itslatest Spring Summer 2017 Collection with theme SUMMER+BEYOND. The brand, known to have a stylish range of apparel for the new age youth, unveils the collection to help accentuate the summer delight for its consumers.The collection derives its effortless, elegant quotient from the exotic pops of colours with muted earthy tones that accentuates the culture and beautiful landscape of Cuba.

The collection is categorised under different themes, with each theme reflecting a unique summer vibe.

#CityOfCuba, is the highlight theme of Parx SS-17 collection with Cuban prints featured across shirts &t-shirts. The collection is an ideal weekend wear, made to make the heads turn and give its consumer a chance to stand out in the crowd.

#FreshFactorrange is a fabric innovation story with shirts, trousers & t-shirts made from Tencel and Bamboo fabrics. While fabrics help in enhancing the cool feeling and breathability factor, Cuba-inspired designs ensure that the range is fashionably up-to-date.

#GreatEscape is a theme dedicated to print stories covering different nuances of Summer+Beyond thought. The print depiction is enriched with use of bold colours and innovative stylesthat add a tinge of uniqueness to the collection – an ideal pick for Sunday brunch or beach parties.

#SingTheBlue is an all Indigo story which brings a sense of calmness and elegance to the SS-17 collection. As an ideal wear for Friday office dressing, #SingTheBlueis a must have in every man’s wardrobe.

#DenimLove depicts the ever-growing denim range of Parx. The assortmentfeatures special additions in fits, washes and styles, available at attractive prices, making this collection a hot cake.

The Parx Piece of Cuba Spring Summer 2017 collection is available at all exclusive Parx Stores, The Raymond Shop, Central, Westside, Reliance Trends and other leading multi-brand stores across the country.

The brands Spring Summer 2017 collection has a plethora of offerings ranging from Rs. 699 to Rs. 3099.