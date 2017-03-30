The report studies Chondroitin Sulfate in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022
Chondroitin Sulfate is a Sulfated glycosaminoglycan (GAG) composed of a chain of alternating sugars (N-acetylgalactosamine and glucuronic acid). It is usually found attached to proteins as part of a proteoglycan. A chondroitin chain can have over 100 individual sugars, each of which can be Sulfated in variable positions and quantities. Chondroitin Sulfate is an important structural component of cartilage and provides much of its resistance to compression. Along with glucosamine, chondroitin Sulfate has become a widely used dietary supplement for treatment of osteoarthritis.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Chondroitin Sulfate in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
SANXIN
WanTuMing Biological
TSI Group
Yantai Dongcheng
Focus Chem
YBCC
Runxin Biotechnology
ISBA
Huiwen
QJBCHINA
Meitek (Synutra International)
Hengjie Bio-Pharmaceuticals
Nippon Zoki
GGI
Summit Nutritionals
Sioux Pharm
Ruikangda Biochemical
Guanglong Biochem
Pacific Rainbow
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Pharmaceutical
Dietary Supplements
Cosmetics
Veterinary Use
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Chondroitin Sulfate market.
