The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Research Report provides forecast and estimates for each application in terms of Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth during the study period Upto 2021.

Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) equipment refers to equipment used to detect and dispose explosives. EOD equipment are generally used by military, navy and other defense organizations. EOD equipment use specialized and efficient technology such as X-ray detectors, robots, specialized sensors, bomb suits and advanced software to detect various kinds of explosives. Defense systems from all round the globe use this equipment to counter warfare conditions, terror attacks and nation security.

Global explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) equipment market is analyzed on the basis of application and type. Applications bifurcate global explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) equipment market into law enforcement and defense. These applications are imperative for maintaining peace and security in almost every nation and thus EOD equipment are high on demand. Further, this report is segmented based on its type as EOD robots explosive detectors, search mirrors, EOD suits and blankets, portable X-ray systems, projected water disruptors, bomb containment chambers and others.

Increase in the number of terror attacks is a major factor fueling the growth of this market. In addition, warfare conditions due to disputes between several middle-east nations significantly surge the growth of this market. Developing region like India has been on target by many terrorist organizations and government initiative to tackle and use advanced armory and EOD systems further augment the growth of this market. Intelligence agencies from around the world and their progressive work further will act as benefit and is expected to drive this market for the forecast.

Major player assessed in the report are :

– API Technologies Corp.

– Du Pont E.I. De Nemours

– Cobham plc

– iRobot Corporation

– Safariland LLC

– Northrop Grumman Corporation

– Scanna Msc Ltd.

– NABCO Inc.

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market By Equipment Type :

– Portable X-ray Systems

– Projected Water Disruptors

– Bomb containment chambers

– EOD Suits and Blankets

– EOD Robots

– Explosive Detectors

2. Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market By Application :

– Defense

– Law Enforcement

