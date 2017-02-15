The Sensex and Nifty were largely flat amid weak Asian

Markets, and gains in energy stocks were offset by losses in

Financial and auto stocks. Domestic sentiment turned weak as

WPI inflation for January jumped to 5.25 percent from 3.39 percent in the previous month.

The 30-share BSE index Sensex was up 4.06 points or 0.01 percent at 28,355.68 and the 50-share NSE index Nifty was up 0.05 points or 0.00 percent at 8,801.20.

Barring Teck, IT and banking, all other BSE sectoral indices

Where trading in the red. Among them, auto index fell the most

by 0.97 per cent, metal 0.89 percent, PSU 0.61 percent and

Consumer durables 0.47 percent. On the other hand, TECk

index was up 0.36 percent, IT 0.15 percent and banking 0.11

Percent.

Top five Sensex gainers were Bharti Airtel (+3.00%),

GAIL (+2.84%), Reliance (+1.94%), ONGC (+1.8%) and ICICI Bank

(+1.38%), while the major losers were Tata Motors (-3.6%), Sun

Pharma (-2.08%), Hero MotoCorp (-1.93%), HUL (-1.71%) and

Maruti (-1.43%).

Foreign institutional inflows have been subdued after the

Government decided to ban higher denomination notes on

November 8.Foreign investors have net purchased shares

Worth net $326.06 million so far this month and $319.67

Million this year.

They had net bought stocks worth $2.90

Billion in 2016, down from a net $3.27 billion invested in 2015.

State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp’s shares fell as much as

3.5 per cent in their biggest intraday percent drop since

December 15, 2016, after December-quarter average gross

Refining margin fell to $5.57 per barrel

MARKET MEASURE

EXCHANGE ADVANCE DECLINE UNCHG. T/O

NSE 479 991 61 19937.75

CHART ANALYSIS

SCRIP R2 R1 PIVOT S1 S2

NIFTY 50 8865 8830 8810 8784 8760