The Sensex and Nifty were largely flat amid weak Asian
Markets, and gains in energy stocks were offset by losses in
Financial and auto stocks. Domestic sentiment turned weak as
WPI inflation for January jumped to 5.25 percent from 3.39 percent in the previous month.
The 30-share BSE index Sensex was up 4.06 points or 0.01 percent at 28,355.68 and the 50-share NSE index Nifty was up 0.05 points or 0.00 percent at 8,801.20.
Barring Teck, IT and banking, all other BSE sectoral indices
Where trading in the red. Among them, auto index fell the most
by 0.97 per cent, metal 0.89 percent, PSU 0.61 percent and
Consumer durables 0.47 percent. On the other hand, TECk
index was up 0.36 percent, IT 0.15 percent and banking 0.11
Percent.
Top five Sensex gainers were Bharti Airtel (+3.00%),
GAIL (+2.84%), Reliance (+1.94%), ONGC (+1.8%) and ICICI Bank
(+1.38%), while the major losers were Tata Motors (-3.6%), Sun
Pharma (-2.08%), Hero MotoCorp (-1.93%), HUL (-1.71%) and
Maruti (-1.43%).
Foreign institutional inflows have been subdued after the
Government decided to ban higher denomination notes on
November 8.Foreign investors have net purchased shares
Worth net $326.06 million so far this month and $319.67
Million this year.
They had net bought stocks worth $2.90
Billion in 2016, down from a net $3.27 billion invested in 2015.
State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp’s shares fell as much as
3.5 per cent in their biggest intraday percent drop since
December 15, 2016, after December-quarter average gross
Refining margin fell to $5.57 per barrel
MARKET MEASURE
EXCHANGE ADVANCE DECLINE UNCHG. T/O
NSE 479 991 61 19937.75
CHART ANALYSIS
SCRIP R2 R1 PIVOT S1 S2
NIFTY 50 8865 8830 8810 8784 8760
Recent Comments